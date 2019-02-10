Will Seth Rollins Appear On Raw This Monday?

One night after winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, Seth Rollins made it clear he wants to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. However, when “The Architect” stormed the ring to ignite a brawl with Lesnar that evening, the unrelenting titleholder leveled him with six F-5s, the last of which came after Rollins screamed “Is that all you got?!” in the champion’s direction.

“The Kingslayer” did not appear on Raw this past Monday night to sell the effect of the beatdown. WWE, however, confirmed today that Rollins will appear on Raw this Monday to address Lesnar.

On his appearance, WWE.com states, “Rollins will be on Raw this week, though what will he have to say as he prepares for the fight of his life against The Beast at The Showcase of Immortals?”