William Regal Announces Drew McIntyre’s Opponent For Takeover: War Games (Video)

Above is video of WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirming Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. NXT Champion Drew McIntyre for the “Takeover: WarGames” event during WWE Survivor Series weekend next month.

Regal says he’s granting Almas the title shot due to his recent winning streak, which includes wins over Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong. Almas defeated Strong in the main event of this week’s show. Regal also announces a contract signing between the two on next week’s episode.

Below is the updated confirmed card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston:

WarGames

Three teams to be announced

NXT Title Match

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women’s Title

Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Ab Contest

Shawn Michaels vs. Johnny Gargano