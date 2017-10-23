William Regal On Finn Balor vs. AJ Styles, Davey Boy Smith Jr. Saves Woman From Suicide

– William Regal commented on the AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor match at WWE TLC with the following remarks on social media:

“When wrestlers say ‘Ah, but we had a cold match, no story etc’ I always say that of coarse you’ve got a story. You have to beat that person across the ring from you or you can’t feed yourself. Anything else you got to work with is a bonus….

That match was a perfect example of two competitors trying to win. Please remember, at the end of the day we are portraying Professional Fighters and your job is to win.”

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“I saved a girl today from jumping off a bridge. Thank you to my years of grappling for saving this girl. Life is precious”