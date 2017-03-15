william-regal2

William Regal Reportedly Not Joining The WWE Hall of Fame This Year, WWE Star Expecting A Child

Published On 03/15/2017

– A few months ago, the names of Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, “Ravishing” Rick Rude, William Regal and a few others were rumored for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. While the Regal rumors kept up, and the names of the other former WWE Superstars were announced one-by-one, something has changed and it now appears he will not be entering the Hall this year.

PWInsider.com has noted that two different sources within WWE say Regal probably won’t be inducted this year.

The past couple of years, the final entry into the Hall of Fame has been revealed as the recipient of the Warrior Award. With Eric LeGrand being announced this week on Raw, the class could be finalized.

– Kristin Eubanks-Parmeter, wife of WWE Superstar Konnor, revealed last week on Instagram that they are expecting a child.

