William Regal responded to comments Chris Jericho made in regards to NXT moving to the USA Network:

Yes,thank you Chris. From us both being on NXT in 2010 until today, being a mentor, announcer and GM, NXT has given huge oppurtunities for many talent who would never of got a chance before, to be real game changers. And it’s all down to you.Thank you so much https://t.co/suwloCXJ8v

— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 20, 2019