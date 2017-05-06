William Regal Talks About His ‘Very Odd Friendship’ With Triple H, Which WWE NXT Superstars To Look Out For

William Regal recently spoke with the Metro to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

On NXT Superstars to look out for:

“I know people have been seeing Drew McIntyre for the last few years in the UK, and now you get to see him in NXT with the new way he’s going to get presented. The experience that he has got over the last three years and the confidence he has gained means he’s like a whole new person with how good he is. Bobby Roode is a star, he’s great for the brand, while Aleister Black is somebody who if you’ve never seen him, you’ve got to see him. It’s hard to explain, he just has a presence. Some people are great wrestlers and some people just have a presence about them, and he’s got both. To get to see Roderick Strong and Kassius Ohno as well, they’re exceptionally good pros and they’re going to have excellent matches. The best of the best keep being brought here, and NXT has its own rawness and special quality to it.”

On his friendship with Triple H:

“We have a very odd friendship in the fact that I probably speak to him less than anyone in the company. He trusts me with what he needs to trust me with. He can literally look at me from across the room, and we know that have the same kind of mindset.”