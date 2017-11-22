William Regal Video From Scouting Indys In Chile, WWE Now Video On Paige’s Return, WWE Stock

– WWE NXT General Manager William Regal and Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman recently scouted WWE prospects at indie events in Santiago, Chile. WWE posted this video from Regal’s trip.

– WWE stock was down 0.65% today, closing at $27.56 per share. Today’s high was $27.99 and the low was $27.54.

– Below is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at the return of Paige plus the main roster call-ups of WWE NXT Superstars Liv Morgan, Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on this week’s RAW & SmackDown: