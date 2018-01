As seen at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network, Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble Match by beating out John Cena, Finn Balor, and Roman Reigns in the final four.

After the match, Nakamura declared that he would challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 34.