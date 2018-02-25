Winner Of Elimination Chamber Match Revealed

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the WWE Network, Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman, Elias, John Cena, The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Finn Balor in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Now, Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 34, which is slated to take place Sunday, April 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This event airs on pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network and is the most successful and longest-running professional wrestling event in history. Both Raw and SmackDown rosters will be featured on the card.