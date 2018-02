As seen at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on the WWE Network, Alexa Bliss successfully retained her Raw Women’s Title over Bayley, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Sonya Deville, and Sasha Banks in the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Now, Bliss will defend her title against Asuka at WrestleMania 34 in April.