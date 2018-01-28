Winner Of First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match Revealed, Ronda Rousey Appears

As seen at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center on the WWE Network, Asuka won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match.

After the match, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey walked out to the ring and pointed at the WrestleMania 34 sign. She tried to shake Asuka’s hand but Asuka shoved it away. Rousey shook Stephanie McMahon’s hand at ringside.