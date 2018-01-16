Winner Of WWE United States Championship Tournament Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Laredo, TX at the Laredo Energy Arena on the USA Network, Jinder Mahal defeated Xavier Woods while Bobby Roode defeated Mojo Rawley.

This led to Mahal and Roode meeting in the finals of the United States Title Tournament later in the show. If you recall, this match was supposed to take place at the Royal Rumble but WWE officials moved it. Roode ended up winning the match and named new United States Champion.

Keep in mind that Dolph Ziggler is still the United States Champion and that this tournament is just apart of a storyline. Ziggler is expected to return to television soon.