“Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt Continue Their War Of Words, Alexa Bliss’ Message To Absolution

– “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt continued their war of words last night on Raw as the two competitors ready themselves for an apparent “Great War.”

Bray Wyatt and the WWE Universe met “Woken” Matt Hardy for the first time last week, and the newly reborn former Raw Tag Team Champion continued his war of words with The New Face of Fear, promising to illuminate the masses with his “Woken Wisdom” and “Broken Brilliance” and proclaiming that Wyatt’s very presence was the result of an “addiction” that had consumed the soul of Sister Abigail.

Hardy doubled down on his vow to “delete” Wyatt even as the former WWE Champion warned the Universe to choose their allegiances wisely. Despite Wyatt’s proclamation, it was Hardy’s demented cackle that once again got the last word.

– As the self-proclaimed “leader” of the Raw Women’s division, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has a forceful message for Absolution.