Women Of Honor To Compete At Upcoming ROH UK Tour

ROH issued the following:

The stars of Women of Honor will take part in Ring of Honor’s Honor United UK Tour in May, when the “Best Wrestling on the Planet” makes its much-anticipated return to England and Scotland.



Joining inaugural Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai, who already had been announced for the tour, are Tenille Dashwood, Brandi Rhodes and Kelly Klein.



In addition to Sakai, other champions confirmed for the tour are: ROH World Champion Dalton Castle, ROH World Television Champion Silas Young and ROH World Tag Team Champions Jay and Mark Briscoe.



Previously confirmed for the tour representing NJPW are: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions EVIL and SANADA of Los Ingobernables de Japon.



Other ROH stars announced for the tour are: “The American Nightmare” Cody, Jay Lethal, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Page, Bully Ray, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia and TK O’Ryan), Punishment Martinez, Kenny King and Shane Taylor.



The Honor United tour kicks off in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 24. The tour then heads to London, England on May 26 before concluding on May 27, when ROH makes its debut in Doncaster, England. These events mark the first time ROH has been in the UK since last August’s sold-out War of the Worlds UK Tour.



Event Dates:



May 24, 2018 — Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, Scotland, 7:00 p.m. local time



May 26, 2018 — Crystal Palace Sports Centre, London, England, 6 p.m. local time



May 27, 2018 — The Doncaster Dome, Doncaster, England, 5:30 p.m. local time