Women’s Day Confirmed For “Flashback Friday” Content On WWE Network

WWE issued the following:
Step back in time, and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch WWE Women’s Day starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.
WWE Women’s Day
Each year, the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8. Here on WWE Network, we’re extending the celebration by an extra day to make women the theme of WWE Flashback Friday. As the Women’s Evolution continues in WWE, we look back to the recent and distant past to highlight some of the trailblazing champions who paved the way for the Superstars of today. Relive some memorable championship matches as we continue to recognize the achievements of the women of WWE.
Featured Moments
Monday Night Raw, Episode #132
Alundra Blayze looks to become the first three-time Women’s Champion by challenging Bertha Faye for the title on Raw,
Streaming at 3 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
Monday Night Raw, Episode #1089
The record-setting Divas Championship reign is challenged by a newcomer when Paige makes her Raw debut.
Streaming at 4 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
SmackDown, Episode #914
With the SmackDown Women’s Championship declared vacant, Alexa Bliss takes on the inaugural Champion, Becky Lynch, for the coveted title.
Streaming at 6:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
Monday Night Raw, Episode #1219
The Women’s Evolution takes over this edition of Monday Night Raw, as Sasha Banks challenges Charlotte for the Raw Women’s Championship in a historic main event.
Streaming at 8 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
The WWE List: Trendiest Divas
From winning championships to posting photos, these women do it all to stay in the eyes of the WWE Universe.
Streaming at 10:30 p.m. ET | Watch on demand
Great American Bash 2008
The inaugural Divas Champion is crowned, as Michelle McCool takes on Natalya.
Watch on demand
Royal Rumble 1988
The first title change at the Royal Rumble involved two female tag teams in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.
Watch on demand
Backlash 2016
SmackDown gets its own exclusive Women’s Championship, and the first holder of the title is crowned at WWE Backlash.
Watch on demand
WWE NXT, Episode #179
Paige and Emma square off to determine the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion.
Watch on demand
WWE 24: Women’s Evolution
This episode of WWE 24 details the confluence of forces that have elevated the Women’s Division to main-event status.
Watch on demand
Total Divas, Episode #101
The WWE Divas prepare for WrestleMania, Nikki questions her relationship with John Cena, and Ariane’s boyfriend causes a scene at her workplace.
Watch on demand
Total Bellas, Episode #101
In the series premiere, Brie and Bryan move into John Cena’s house to take care of Nicole after her surgery.
Watch on demand