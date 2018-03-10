Women’s Day Confirmed For “Flashback Friday” Content On WWE Network

WWE issued the following:

Step back in time, and relive some of the most exciting matches and moments during WWE Flashback Friday. Today, catch WWE Women’s Day starting at 3 p.m. ET on the award-winning WWE Network.

WWE Women’s Day

Each year, the world celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8. Here on WWE Network, we’re extending the celebration by an extra day to make women the theme of WWE Flashback Friday. As the Women’s Evolution continues in WWE, we look back to the recent and distant past to highlight some of the trailblazing champions who paved the way for the Superstars of today. Relive some memorable championship matches as we continue to recognize the achievements of the women of WWE.



Featured Moments

Monday Night Raw, Episode #132

Alundra Blayze looks to become the first three-time Women’s Champion by challenging Bertha Faye for the title on Raw,

Monday Night Raw, Episode #1089

The record-setting Divas Championship reign is challenged by a newcomer when Paige makes her Raw debut.

SmackDown, Episode #914

With the SmackDown Women’s Championship declared vacant, Alexa Bliss takes on the inaugural Champion, Becky Lynch, for the coveted title.

Monday Night Raw, Episode #1219

The Women’s Evolution takes over this edition of Monday Night Raw, as Sasha Banks challenges Charlotte for the Raw Women’s Championship in a historic main event.

The WWE List: Trendiest Divas

From winning championships to posting photos, these women do it all to stay in the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Great American Bash 2008

The inaugural Divas Champion is crowned, as Michelle McCool takes on Natalya.

Royal Rumble 1988

The first title change at the Royal Rumble involved two female tag teams in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match.

Backlash 2016

SmackDown gets its own exclusive Women’s Championship, and the first holder of the title is crowned at WWE Backlash.

WWE NXT, Episode #179

Paige and Emma square off to determine the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion.

WWE 24: Women’s Evolution

This episode of WWE 24 details the confluence of forces that have elevated the Women’s Division to main-event status.

Total Divas, Episode #101

The WWE Divas prepare for WrestleMania, Nikki questions her relationship with John Cena, and Ariane’s boyfriend causes a scene at her workplace.

Total Bellas, Episode #101

In the series premiere, Brie and Bryan move into John Cena’s house to take care of Nicole after her surgery.

