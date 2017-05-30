Women’s Ladder Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank PPV
The Fatal 5 Way to crown a new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi on tonight’s SmackDown from Atlanta never started as a big brawl broke out, ending with Charlotte powerbombing Natalya through the announce table.
The brawl led to SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announcing the first-ever women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match for the June 18th WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
Below is the updated MITB card:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal
MITB Ladder Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
MITB Ladder Match
Carmella vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos