Women’s Match and “The Kevin Owens Show” Added To Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has added a women’s match and “The Kevin Owens Show” to the lineup for tonight’s episode of SmackDown LIVE from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley will face Raw Superstar Lacey Evans in a non-title match tonight, with Evans appearing as part of the Wild Card Rule. Dolph Ziggler will also make an appearance on “The Kevin Owens Show.”

Bayley and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair and Evans on last week’s episode of SmackDown LIVE. Bayley pinned Charlotte to get the win.

Kofi Kingston will defend the WWE Championship against Ziggler on Friday, June 7 at WWE Super ShowDown. The build to that match began as Ziggler returned to WWE television and laid out Kingston last week. He also attacked Kingston on Raw last night. Ziggler then fought Xavier Woods, but Kingston made the save as Ziggler attacked Woods with a steel chair.

Kingston vs. Owens in a non-title match is also set for tonight after it was announced last night on Raw.