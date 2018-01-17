WOW Title Tournament Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence

ROH issued the following:



Hot off of the heels of Final Battle, the stars of Ring of Honor return to Music City on January 20, when ROH comes to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an international television taping!



Stars like the brand-new Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more will be in action!



To kick the new year off, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors want to make this night in Nashville unforgettable! In addition to Punishment Martinez challenging Dalton Castle in Castle’s first ROH World Championship defense and the World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the line, the WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT kicks off in Nashville and THREE of the first eight first-round bouts will be contested in Music City!



MADISON RAYNE vs. “THE EXOTIC GODDESS” MANDY LEON



Madison Rayne has become one of the biggest international stars in the world, but the journey started in Ring of Honor. In 2008, Madison cut her teeth against Women of Honor pioneers like Sara Del Rey, Daizee Haze, Lacey, and Serena Deeb. Fast forward to 2018 and Madison is a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion and has set her sights on making history as the first-ever Women of Honor champion!



Standing across from her in the ring is a woman born and bred from the ROH Dojo, one that helped kick-start the Women of Honor re-birth in 2015. In Baltimore in July 2015, “The Exotic Goddess” Mandy Leon defeated “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo in a match that was aired as an internet exclusive. As the buzz for Women of Honor got stronger and stronger, including a Women of Honor-only event, Women of Honor television specials, the first Women of Honor highlights on Pay Per View, and the first Women of Honor bouts on live ROH iPPVs, Mandy has been front and center.



It is almost as if Mandy is following a trail that Madison blazed in her own career.



Defeating Madison Rayne would be by far the biggest win of Mandy Leon’s young career. But Madison is an international superstar and does not take any opponent lightly. These two will meet for the very first time in the first round of the tournament to crown the first Women of Honor Champion in Nashville!







