WOW Title Tournament Match Set For ROH Music City Excellence

Hot off of the heels of Final Battle, the stars of Ring of Honor return to Music City on January 20, when ROH comes to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium for an international television taping! There is nothing like the fast-paced, in-your-face action that only ROH can deliver and there is nothing like seeing it live – get your tickets NOW and be there LIVE when the stars of ROH do battle in Nashville!



Stars like the brand-new Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, World Tag Team Champions the Motor City Machine Guns, “The American Nightmare” Cody, The Young Bucks, Adam Page, “The Villain” Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and many more will be in action!



To kick the new year off, the Ring of Honor Board of Directors want to make this night in Nashville unforgettable! In addition to Punishment Martinez challenging Dalton Castle in Castle’s first ROH World Championship defense and the World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championships on the line, the WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT kicks off in Nashville and THREE of the first eight first-round bouts will be contested in Music City!



WOMEN OF HONOR CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND MATCH



BRANDI RHODES vs. KAREN Q.



Karen Q. shocked the world when she defeated the undefeated “Gatekeeper” Kelly Klein in her debut match in April 2017. Karen went on to craft an undefeated streak of her own, winning the main even of 2017’s Women of Honor television special against Kelly and “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo before rattling off win after win.



Karen’s instant success has led her down a path few expected. Karen accused former best friend and training partner Deonna of being jealous of her success and began verbally and physically attacking Deonna. Despite Deonna defeating Karen in a violent No DQ match at Survival of the Fittest that was a direct consequence of Karen’s actions, Karen continues to disrespect others.



Most recently, that was fellow Women of Honor rookie, Brandi Rhodes.



Despite the cache of the Rhodes’ name and the success of outside ventures like being featured on E! Network’s WAGS Atlanta, Brandi is embarking on a career all on her own. Choosing to start from the bottom like any other competitor would when entering Women of Honor, Brandi fought valiantly against stars like Kelly but ultimately would come up short. In a qualifying match for the Women of Honor Championship Tournament, Brandi picked up her first win against Stella Grey.



And it was during this match that special guest commentator Karen Q. disrespected Brandi on commentary and mockingly cheered her victory. With Brandi wanting an opportunity to prove herself, she petitioned the ROH Board of Directors for a bout against Karen. Not only will Brandi get her wish but she will get it in the Women of Honor Championship Tournament’s opening round!



Will Brandi get her revenge and the biggest win of her career or has Karen Q. played a masterful game of chess to get a talented-but-less-experienced wrestler in the first round of this history-making tournament? Join us to find out!



Ring of Honor Wrestling International Television Taping



Local Time: Saturday, Jan 20, 2018 06:00pm CST

Nashville Municipal Auditorium

417 4th Ave N

Nashville, Tennessee 37201



