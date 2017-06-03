goldberg-title

WrestleMania 33 Promo, Backstage Goldberg Photo, Fastlane Main Event Time

Published On 03/06/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is a new “Ultimate Thrill Ride” promo for WWE’s WrestleMania 33:

– As noted, Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to become the new WWE Universal Champion. The match lasted just 21.65 seconds from bell to bell.

– Speaking of the new WWE Universal Champion, WWE posted this photo of Goldberg from backstage at Fastlane:

