WrestleMania 33 Promo, Backstage Goldberg Photo, Fastlane Main Event Time

– Below is a new “Ultimate Thrill Ride” promo for WWE’s WrestleMania 33:

You are in for the ULTIMATE THRILL RIDE on @WWENetwork with @WrestleMania on Sunday, April 2 at 7e/4p! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MqaiWd3LVd — WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2017

– As noted, Bill Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view to become the new WWE Universal Champion. The match lasted just 21.65 seconds from bell to bell.

– Speaking of the new WWE Universal Champion, WWE posted this photo of Goldberg from backstage at Fastlane: