WrestleMania 34 Axxess Tickets Available Now

WWE issued the following:

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8. Fans of all ages will not want to miss the ultimate WWE fan experience, featuring Superstar meet & greets, memorabilia displays and much more.

Tickets for this year’s WrestleMania Axxess celebration are available now.

Check below for the dates and times for each WrestleMania Axxess session, Superstar signing schedules and pricing information.

AXXESS DATES AND TIMES

(All times listed are local to the New Orleans area)

Axxess Day 1

Thursday, April 5

6-10 p.m.

Axxess Day 2

Friday, April 6

5-9 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 1

Saturday, April 7

8 a.m.-noon

Axxess Day 3, Session 2

Saturday, April 7

1-5 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 3

Saturday, April 7

6-10 p.m.

Axxess Day 4

Sunday, April 8

8 a.m.-noon

WWE SUPERSTAR SIGNING SCHEDULE

Premium VIP Sessions:

Thursday, April 5

Goldberg – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 6

Shinsuke Nakamura – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

AJ Styles, Asuka – 8 a.m.

Seth Rollins – 10 a.m.

Braun Strowman – 10 a.m.

Roman Reigns – 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 8

Dean Ambrose – 10 a.m.

VIP Sessions:

Thursday, April 5

Sasha Banks – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 6

Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega & Ember Moon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

Alexa Bliss – 1 p.m.

Finn Bálor – 3 p.m.

Randy Orton – 3 p.m.

The Hardy Boyz – 6 p.m.

Charlotte Flair – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 8

Daniel Bryan – 8 a.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission tickets – $55*

General Admission tickets include:

Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

VIP tickets – $125*

VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Premium VIP tickets – $190*

VIP tickets Include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar*Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees Children 2 years and under – FREE Talent subject to change

New for 2018: As part of our commitment to provide an enjoyable fan experience, WWE provides an accessible line for individuals with disabilities and up to three of their companions at WrestleMania Axxess autograph and photo stages. Wristbands for use of the accessible line are provided onsite.

On-site process:

A wristband is required to enter the accessible line at all autograph and photo stages.

Fans who purchased an accessible ticket should pick up their wristband at the WWE check-in desk located next to the Box Office at WrestleMania Axxess.

If traveling in a group, such fans may receive up to three companion wristbands.

A companion wristband alone is not valid for entry to the accessible line. For entry to the accessible line, a companion must be accompanied by an accessible ticketholder.

Fans who have not purchased an accessible ticket in advance of the event, but require use of the accessible line, may request a wristband at the check-in desk at WrestleMania Axxess.

Accessible line wristbands are intended for use by individuals with disabilities and up to 3 of their companions. By requesting an accessible line wristband, you represent that you or a member of your party is a qualified individual under the ADA that requires use of the accessible line. WWE may investigate potential misuse of an accessible line wristband where there is good cause to believe that such wristband has been requested fraudulently. WWE may, in its sole discretion, cancel a request for an accessible line wristband that it believes to be fraudulent. WWE and the venue hosting the event also reserve the right to redirect patrons who have an accessible line wristband, but who do not require the use of the accessible line.