WrestleMania 34 Axxess To Feature Four Invitational Tournaments

WWE issued the following:

For the first time ever at WrestleMania Axxess, multiple tournaments will be held, each with major championship implications. Featured tourneys include the WWE United Kingdom Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women’s Invitational.

The four tournaments will take place beginning Thursday night during Axxess Day 1 and culminate during Axxess Day 4 with the tournament winners facing their respective champions in title matches.

In addition, Axxess will feature competitors in action from WWE NXT, WWE 205 Live, the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, the Mae Young Classic, as well as PROGRESS and EVOLVE Wrestling.

Currently, the action for the four days of WrestleMania Axxess has been scheduled as follows:

Axxess – Day 1 (Get tickets)

Thursday, 6 p.m.

WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round

Lio Rush vs. Buddy Murphy

Dan Matha vs. Drew Gulak

NXT North American Invitational First Round

Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Kincaid

Akira Tozawa vs. Kona Reeves

NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round

Moustache Mountain vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Street Profits vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude

NXT Women’s Invitational First Round

Nikki Cross vs. Aliyah

Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair

In addition, the session will feature a WWN Championship Match between titleholder Keith Lee and NXT’s Kassius Ohno as well as action featuring 205 Live Superstars TJP, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Buddy Murphy, Superstars from the Mae Young Classic, and much more!

Axxess Day 2 (Get tickets)

Friday, 5 p.m.

WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round

Lince Dorado vs. Raul Mendoza

Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson

NXT North American Invitational First Round

Chris Dijak vs. Ariya Daivari

Hideo Itami vs. Wolfgang

NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round

SAnitY vs. Forgotten Sons

TM61 vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch

NXT Women’s Invitational First Round

Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans

Candice LeRae vs. Peyton Royce

In addition, the session will include matches featuring Superstars from NXT, the Mae Young Classic, PROGRESS and much more!

Axxess Day 3, Session 1 (Get tickets)

Saturday, 8 a.m.

Day 3, Session 1 will include semifinal matches from the WWE U.K. Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women’s invitational.

In addition, the session will include matches featuring Superstars from NXT, the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament, the Mae Young Classic and much more!

Axxess Day 3, Session 2 (Get tickets)

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Day 3, Session 2 will include the NXT North American Invitation Finals, the United Kingdom Championship Invitational Semifinals, an EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match, as well as matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, NXT, the Mae Young Classic and much more!

Axxess Day 3, Session 3 (Get tickets)

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Day 3, Session 3 will include the U.K. Championship Invitational Finals, the NXT Tag Team Invitational Finals and the NXT Women’s Invitational Finals, as well as NXT’s Kassius Ohno vs. PROGRESS’ Walter.

In addition, the session will include matches featuring 205 Live’s TJP, Kalisto and Gran Metalik, Superstars from NXT and the Mae Young Classic, and much more!

Axxess Day 4 (Get tickets)

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Day 4 will include the following championship matches:

WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne vs. U.K. Championship Invitational winner

NXT North American Champion vs. NXT North American Invitational winner (First-ever title defense!)

NXT Tag Team Champions vs. NXT Tag Team Invitational winners

In addition, the session will feature a WWN Championship Match, a PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match, a PROGRESS Championship Match, a PROGRESS Tag Team Championship match and much more