WrestleMania 34 Axxess To Feature Four Invitational Tournaments

WWE issued the following:
For the first time ever at WrestleMania Axxess, multiple tournaments will be held, each with major championship implications. Featured tourneys include the WWE United Kingdom Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women’s Invitational.
The four tournaments will take place beginning Thursday night during Axxess Day 1 and culminate during Axxess Day 4 with the tournament winners facing their respective champions in title matches.
In addition, Axxess will feature competitors in action from WWE NXT, WWE 205 Live, the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, the Mae Young Classic, as well as PROGRESS and EVOLVE Wrestling.
Currently, the action for the four days of WrestleMania Axxess has been scheduled as follows:
Axxess – Day 1 (Get tickets)
Thursday, 6 p.m.
WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round
- Lio Rush vs. Buddy Murphy
- Dan Matha vs. Drew Gulak
NXT North American Invitational First Round
- Fabian Aichner vs. Jason Kincaid
- Akira Tozawa vs. Kona Reeves
NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round
- Moustache Mountain vs. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
- Street Profits vs. Cezar Bononi & Adrian Jaoude
NXT Women’s Invitational First Round
- Nikki Cross vs. Aliyah
- Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair
In addition, the session will feature a WWN Championship Match between titleholder Keith Lee and NXT’s Kassius Ohno as well as action featuring 205 Live Superstars TJP, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Buddy Murphy, Superstars from the Mae Young Classic, and much more!
Axxess Day 2 (Get tickets)
Friday, 5 p.m.
WWE U.K. Championship Invitational First Round
- Lince Dorado vs. Raul Mendoza
- Mark Andrews vs. Zack Gibson
NXT North American Invitational First Round
- Chris Dijak vs. Ariya Daivari
- Hideo Itami vs. Wolfgang
NXT Tag Team Invitational First Round
- SAnitY vs. Forgotten Sons
- TM61 vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
NXT Women’s Invitational First Round
- Dakota Kai vs. Lacey Evans
- Candice LeRae vs. Peyton Royce
In addition, the session will include matches featuring Superstars from NXT, the Mae Young Classic, PROGRESS and much more!
Axxess Day 3, Session 1 (Get tickets)
Saturday, 8 a.m.
Day 3, Session 1 will include semifinal matches from the WWE U.K. Championship Invitational, the NXT North American Invitational, the NXT Tag Team Invitational and the NXT Women’s invitational.
In addition, the session will include matches featuring Superstars from NXT, the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament, the Mae Young Classic and much more!
Axxess Day 3, Session 2 (Get tickets)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Day 3, Session 2 will include the NXT North American Invitation Finals, the United Kingdom Championship Invitational Semifinals, an EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match, as well as matches featuring Superstars from 205 Live, NXT, the Mae Young Classic and much more!
Axxess Day 3, Session 3 (Get tickets)
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Day 3, Session 3 will include the U.K. Championship Invitational Finals, the NXT Tag Team Invitational Finals and the NXT Women’s Invitational Finals, as well as NXT’s Kassius Ohno vs. PROGRESS’ Walter.
In addition, the session will include matches featuring 205 Live’s TJP, Kalisto and Gran Metalik, Superstars from NXT and the Mae Young Classic, and much more!
Axxess Day 4 (Get tickets)
Sunday, 8 a.m.
Day 4 will include the following championship matches:
WWE U.K. Champion Pete Dunne vs. U.K. Championship Invitational winner
NXT North American Champion vs. NXT North American Invitational winner (First-ever title defense!)
NXT Tag Team Champions vs. NXT Tag Team Invitational winners
In addition, the session will feature a WWN Championship Match, a PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match, a PROGRESS Championship Match, a PROGRESS Tag Team Championship match and much more