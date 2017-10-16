WrestleMania 34 Tickets Promo, Matches Set For WWE 205 Live, Jason Jordan & Titus Worldwide

– Below is video of Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil talking to Charly Caruso after their win over Elias, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on tonight’s WWE RAW in Portland. Titus talks about how Titus Worldwide is all about business and tonight they wanted to help Jordan take care of some business. Jordan talks about how Gallows & Anderson insulted him last week, and how they thought they had a funny song with Elias this week. Jordan says he’s not going to let someone insult him and his family, so he called on some friends tonight and they took care of business. Charly asks if we can get used to seeing Jordan with Titus Worldwide and that’s what they were headed off to discuss, according to Titus.

– Jack Gallagher vs. Rich Swann plus tag team action with Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali & WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto have been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– Below is a new promo for WrestleMania 34 tickets, which go on sale Friday, November 17th at 11am EST to the general public. WrestleMania 34 takes place on April 8th, 2018, from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.