WrestleMania 36 Location News, Latest On Alexa Bliss’ Status With WWE

Brad Shepard noted on the Oh You Didn’t Know podcast that Florida is currently the frontrunner to host WrestleMania 36:

“WrestleMania 36 update… 80% chance it will be in Florida. Florida is now the heavy favorite to host WrestleMania 36. I don’t know which city but I was told it’s not likely to be Orlando again.”

Shepard also commented on Alexa Bliss’ status with WWE:

“Things with Alexa Bliss are ‘murky’ at the moment. So you know she’s been posting some Instagram videos of her working out and we’ll see how that evolves, but I’ve been told by a source in the company that things her are murky at the moment.”