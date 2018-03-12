WrestleMania Announcement To Be Made On WWE SmackDown Live

WWE announced during tonight’s episode of Raw that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will make a WrestleMania announcement this Tuesday night on SmackDown Live. Also, Asuka will appear on the show to follow up on her challenge to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Daily Update on F4Wonline.com that McMahon will be working some sort of match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.