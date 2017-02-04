wrestlemania33c

WrestleMania Crowd Shot, Tom Phillips Calling Lead Tonight, ‘Mania Week Video

Published On 04/02/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– WWE posted this video looking at the various WrestleMania 33 Week happenings in Orlando.

– As seen below, WWE congratulated Tom Phillips on Twitter for calling Lead at WrestleMania 33 tonight:

– Below is an overhead shot of Camping World Stadium filling up during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show:

