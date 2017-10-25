WrestleMania Makes Forbes Sports List, Ryback Indy Match Video, Rosa Mendes

– Title Match Wrestling posted this video of a September WrestlePro match between Ryback (The Big Guy) and AR Fox, which some are calling Ryback’s best match since leaving WWE.

– Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes turns 38 years old today while former WWE, WCW and ECW star Perry Saturn turns 51 and former WWE, WCW and ECW star 2 Cold Scorpio turns 52.

– Forbes has ranked WrestleMania at #6 on their Most Powerful Sports Brand list. They value the brand at $195 million, up 8.3% from the year before. The top 5 were the NCAA Final Four at #5, FIFA World Cup, the Winter Olympics, the Summer Olympics and the NFL’s Super Bowl at #1 with a $663 million value. WWE announced the following on making the list: