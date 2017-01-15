shane-mcmahon9

WrestleMania Match Being Discussed, John Cena Compliments Big Show, How Old Is Kelly Kelly?

Published On 01/15/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– Could AJ Styles be facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania? We know that this potential match was discussed last week by WWE officials.

– Celebrating a birthday today is Kelly Kelly, who turns 30-years-old. WWE sent out this message wishing the former Divas Champion a happy birthday.

– On Saturday, Big Show sent out this photo of his new, shredded physique, while simultaneously seeming to call out Shaquille O’Neal in regards to their potential clash at WrestleMania.

The World’s Largest Athlete’s transformation has John Cena impressed.

