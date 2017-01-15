WrestleMania Match Being Discussed, John Cena Compliments Big Show, How Old Is Kelly Kelly?

– Could AJ Styles be facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania? We know that this potential match was discussed last week by WWE officials.

– Celebrating a birthday today is Kelly Kelly, who turns 30-years-old. WWE sent out this message wishing the former Divas Champion a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to former #WWE Divas Champion, @thebarbieblank! A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 8:57am PST

– On Saturday, Big Show sent out this photo of his new, shredded physique, while simultaneously seeming to call out Shaquille O’Neal in regards to their potential clash at WrestleMania.

The World’s Largest Athlete’s transformation has John Cena impressed.