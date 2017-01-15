WrestleMania Match Being Discussed, John Cena Compliments Big Show, How Old Is Kelly Kelly?
– Could AJ Styles be facing Shane McMahon at WrestleMania? We know that this potential match was discussed last week by WWE officials.
– Celebrating a birthday today is Kelly Kelly, who turns 30-years-old. WWE sent out this message wishing the former Divas Champion a happy birthday.
– On Saturday, Big Show sent out this photo of his new, shredded physique, while simultaneously seeming to call out Shaquille O’Neal in regards to their potential clash at WrestleMania.
Hey @Shaq…glad your training!!
Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1WepdkHqWj
— Big Show (@WWETheBigShow) January 15, 2017
The World’s Largest Athlete’s transformation has John Cena impressed.
Holy S***! AMAZING transformation! THAT is how you #EarnTheDay @WWE keep up the great work Show!! #Wrestlemania https://t.co/iP1UITvytS
— John Cena (@JohnCena) January 15, 2017