WrestleMania Rumor On Emma and Summer Rae, Jim Ross’ Wife Involved In Serious Accident, JR Comments

– While Emma’s return on RAW has been promoted, there is still a possibility that she will end up on Smackdown Live. It’s rumored that her and Summer Rae will be part of the Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania 33.

– Jim Ross wrote on Twitter that his wife Jan was in a serious accident. According to TMZ.com, Jan was riding her Vespa to the gym and was struck by another vehicle. JR told TMZ that Jan was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures. Jan underwent surgery and, according to JR, the situation is “touch and go” and she is “hanging in there. It could be a tough day.”

Our best wishes go out to JR’s family.