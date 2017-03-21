emma2

WrestleMania Rumor On Emma and Summer Rae, Jim Ross’ Wife Involved In Serious Accident, JR Comments

Published On 03/21/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– While Emma’s return on RAW has been promoted, there is still a possibility that she will end up on Smackdown Live. It’s rumored that her and Summer Rae will be part of the Smackdown women’s title match at Wrestlemania 33.

– Jim Ross wrote on Twitter that his wife Jan was in a serious accident. According to TMZ.com, Jan was riding her Vespa to the gym and was struck by another vehicle. JR told TMZ that Jan was not wearing a helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures. Jan underwent surgery and, according to JR, the situation is “touch and go” and she is “hanging in there. It could be a tough day.”

Our best wishes go out to JR’s family.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author

PWMania.com.com is recognized throughout the entire professional wrestling industry as one of the top sources for accurate and up-to-date professional wrestling news, rumors, and information.