WrestleMania To Be A Minimum Of Seven Hours Long

WWE has updated the content for the upcoming week on the WWE Network. WrestleMania 34 is slotted for a minimum of seven hours, including the pre-show. Here is the schedule:

MONDAY

11:06pm Eastern – A new edition of WWE Ride Along featuring Bobby Roode and AJ Styles in one vehicle and Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh in another vehicle.

TUESDAY

10:25pm Eastern – WWE 205 Live featuring Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews.

WEDNESDAY

8pm Eastern – WWE NXT featuring Pete Dunne & Roderick Strong vs. The Authors of Pain in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, as well as Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain.

FRIDAY

7pm Eastern – WWE Hall Of Fame Red Carpet Show

8pm Eastern – WWE Hall Of Fame 2018 featuring the inductions of Bill Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Mark Henry, Jeff Jarrett, Kid Rock, Ivory, Hillbilly Jim and Jarius “JJ” Robertson.

SATURDAY

7pm Eastern – WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans Kickoff Show

8pm – 10:30pm Eastern – WWE NXT Takeover: New Orleans

SUNDAY

5pm Eastern – WrestleMania 34 Kickoff Show

7pm – Midnight Eastern – WrestleMania 34