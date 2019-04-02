WrestleMania’s Main Event Will Be “Winner Takes All”, Dana Brooke Update

— The Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship will both be on the line in the main event of WrestleMania 35.

Stephanie McMahon kicked of Raw tonight to announce that the winner of this Sunday’s WrestleMania main event featuring Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will exit “The Grandest Stage of Them All” with both titles.

WWE is promoting the main event of WrestleMania as “Winner Takes All.”

— Despite suffering an injury at the hands of Ronda Rousey two weeks ago on Raw, Dana Brooke said tonight that she will be ready to take on all participants in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal this Sunday.