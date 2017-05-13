Wrestler Dies After Suffering Heart Attack During Match

Florida independent wrestler Wayne VanDkye passed away this morning at the age of 29. Back on April 29th, VanDkye collapsed while performing at a Ronin Pro Wrestling event. Here is what the promotion wrote about the situation on May 3rd:

“We had a very serious incident occur during our preshow match this past weekend. Wrestler, Wayne VanDyke, collapsed due to a heart attack following the early preshow tag team match. He was rushed to Memorial Hospital, where he is currently being treated.”

VanDyke reportedly suffered a heart attack during the match, another while he was in the ambulance going to the hospital, and a third while at the hospital. He remained in critical condition for several days and was put into a medically induced coma but he never recovered. In addition to the heart attacks, he also suffered broken ribs from being given CPR and his lung was also punctured.

PWMania.com would like to offer our condolences to his family and friends.