Wrestler Shoots On Ryback, Bobby Roode Talks About His WWE NXT Championship Reign

– As noted, Ryback recently spoke on his podcast about how independent wrestlers are ruining wrestling. It didn’t take long for one of them to respond. Here is what Gran Akuma had to say about Ryback:

I feel for the Rybacks of wrestling. They dedicated their lives to becoming what WWE wanted, and then WWE suddenly wanted something else. — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) May 25, 2017

– In an interview with The Miami Herald, Bobby Roode commented on his run as NXT Champion:

“Being in that situation, it’s a pressure situation, but when you get into this business, it’s something you dream about. You do what you do to be a champion, and when you’re the champion, you’re the focal point of the company, the brand. You have an opportunity to perform in main events and have an opportunity to perform with top level talent. That’s the main thing that I truly enjoy, being able to go out there and get in the ring with top performers and be the top storylines and feel like you’re the face of the company, the face of the brand. There’s a lot of pressure that’s involved with that, but I enjoy it.”