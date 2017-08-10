Wrestler Undergoing Neck Surgery Today, Luke Gallows Gets Special Ink (Video), WWE 2K18

– Above is video of the new “Superstar Ink” episode with Luke Gallows talking to host Corey Graves about his tattoos. The episode was filmed at Gallows’ Painted Gypsy Tattoo parlor in Georgia and features Gallows getting Gallows getting ink to honor “the core 4” members of The Bullet Club in Japan – Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale.

– WWE Games has announced that there will be a sneak peek at the WWE 2K18 video game on August 26th and August 28th at the Insomnia Gaming Festival in Birmingham, England. The game will be shown live on the Player Stage that Saturday and Monday.

– Stevie Richards noted on Instagram that former WCW star Lodi is undergoing neck surgery today. He posted the following:

Everyone say a prayer for my good friend Brad Cain aka Lodi. Today he goes in for neck surgery, so please pray for a successful procedure and super fast recovery. We love you @lodi1brad! #fitfam #prayer #brothers