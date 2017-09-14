Wrestlers Who’d Suit A Different Game

In the high-octane world of professional wrestling there’s certainly no shortage of crazy characters out there to dominate the ring. After all, that’s what millions of fans tune in for every week to see big performances, bone crunching action and their favourites reigning victorious.

But sometimes you see a wrestler and you wonder if they’re really in the right game – or could their skills be put to better use in another field? Maybe they’re just a little too crazy for the ring or, on the other hand, a bit too shy and retiring to really put their heart and soul into it. It’s a fun game to speculate about how they could best use their natural talents and here are three possible alternatives.

Andre the Giant

Once the highest paid wrestler of the time according to the 1974 Guinness Book of World Records, the Frenchman Andre The Giant had a fearsome reputation and was even referred to as “The Eighth Wonder of the World”. He famously had a long-running feud with Hulk Hogan – more about him in a moment – that culminated in the epic showdown at WrestleMania 111. Among his other achievements were being the first ever inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame as well as winning both solo and tag team world championships.

Despite his fearsome reputation he was said to be a gentle individual outside of the so this, along with his 7’ 4” height maybe means that basketball could have been another sporting route he could well have taken.

Adrian Neville

In his time Neville has fought under a number of different names including Pac, Darkside Hayabusa and even his actual one of Benjamin Satterley. The 31 year old from Newcastle upon Tyne has a long list of honours that he has picked up through his career including winning both the NXT Championship and Tag team championship too. His aerial acrobatics have also earned him the title “The Man That Gravity Forgot”. But despite this he has always claimed to be very shy and nervous before entering the ring.

So perhaps a more low key game might be more suitable, for example trying his hand at online slots which could even replace some of the wrestling earnings he’d be missing out on. The huge range of slot games available ensures that there is something for every type of personality, Adrian Neville would find himself right at home.

Hulk Hogan

Even people who have never watched a second’s wrestling in their lives will probably have heard of the Hulk. After all, since retiring from the ring he’s gone on to feature in plenty of films earning him the title of “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. That’s not to say that he hasn’t also been involved in plenty of controversy too. As well as having his long-running feud with Andre The Giant he once took so much offence on a TV chat show when the interviewer, Richard Belzer, suggested that wrestling was faked he attacked him to prove that it wasn’t.

This allegedly cost him and the WWF $5 million to settle out of court – but with this kind of determination to prevent a line being crossed he could possibly have an alternative career Defensive End in an American football team.

Of course there are lots more examples of other career paths wrestlers could have taken and these are just three of the most obvious. So next time you’re watching the crazed antics in the ring it could be fun to speculate just how the fighters involved could have found a different career path.