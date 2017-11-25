Wrestling Couple Breaks Up?, Rob Van Dam Asked About Facing AJ Styles

– There is speculation that Davey Richards and Angelina Love have broken up as Love wrote the following on her Twitter account profile:

”Single Mama, Wrestler, 1st Ever 6x Knockouts Champion, Medical Esthetician, Actress & Student. #sacredseductress #totalpackage Bookings: ALoveBookings@gmail.com”

The two were married in 2015 and have a son together.

– When asked if he could beat AJ Styles in a WWE Title match, Rob Van Dam said the following: