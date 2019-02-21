Wrestling Games You Have To Try

Wrestling in many respects is one of the most popular sports in the world because it combines sport with entertainment. Wrestling is a great standalone activity, as well as featuring in other sports too, and the viewership numbers are testament to how much people love it. It’s had a huge impact around the globe too, with video games and even slot games such as Nacho Libre being created as a result.

If you’re a fan of wrestling, the good news is that there are a lot of wrestling games out there to get your fix. Check out some of the best below.

WWE Mayhem

You can’t kick off a wrestling game list without the inclusion of a WWE title. WWE Mayhem is the go-to game of choice for most fans looking to get their wrestling fix. It features some of the biggest stars from both the RAW and SmackDown rosters, with players also able to play as WWE Legends too. It’s an arcade style take on WWE which works well, with weekly events giving players a reason to keep coming back for more. There’s also the opportunity to take part in some of WWE’s biggest shows too in what is an adrenaline packed game.

EA Sports UFC

The UFC has rapidly grown in popularity over recent times, with superstars such as Conor McGregor helping to take MMA to the next level. While the UFC isn’t out and out wrestling, it does see wrestling take place in the octagon, and this has made it the perfect sport and entertainment for wrestling fans around the world to follow. Players can select their fighter of choice in UFC by EA Sports, training them and fighting their way to glory. There’s also the opportunity to play some of the biggest Live Events from the UFC world, with exclusive rewards up for grabs.

Rowdy Wrestling

Sometimes there’s nothing finer than playing a game that has a cartoony look to it and a true arcade style. That’s precisely what players will get if they download and install Rowdy Wrestling. It’s a simple wrestling game that is the perfect pick up and play treat for fans of the sport, with 55 characters to choose from. Players can use an array of moves such as dropkicks, overhand smashes and suplexes, with steel chairs adding to the excitement. There’s even a fantastic Rumble mode, where the winner is the last man standing.

80s Mania Wrestling Returns

There are those who may forget or be unaware that wrestling has been around for decades with the 80s being a very good period for the sport. So, why not take a trip back in time with the fantastic 80s Mania Wrestling Returns game which sees players able to enjoy the business side of the game in a way like never before. It’s a collectible card game with a difference, where players are tasked with running their own wrestling promotion company, hand picking the superstars they want on their roster.