Wrestling Stars React To The Passing Of Bobby Heenan

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has passed away. There are conflicting reports on Heenan’s age as Wikipedia has him at 72 but WWE noted that he was 73 when he passed. Heenan had battled throat cancer for more than a decade.

Below are reactions to his death from around the wrestling world:

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan – one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known. pic.twitter.com/BUDikV0z2X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2017

Today we lost one of our legends. Im just happy the last words I said to him were, "I love you Bobby." RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/ofqi6IJguD — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2017

RIP #BobbyHeenan . It was a privilege — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) September 17, 2017

Hearing of the passing of Bobby Heenan certainly brings sadness, but, being blessed to witness his genius 1st hand, also brings a smile, RIP — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan was pure magic. Out of all his talents, his ability to make anyone laugh will live on forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/4N7eFz50qI — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan was great at all that he did

Manager

Wrestler

Announcer

Host

The Brain

Weasel

Celebrate his life on @WWENetwork

1 of a kind pic.twitter.com/RdcVzUCmK4 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 17, 2017

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Bobby "The Brain " Heenan.I was fortunate to work, laugh and learn from him.A great man. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) September 17, 2017

#RIPBobbyHeenan the greatest Pro Wrestling Manager of all time pic.twitter.com/2MNochd3Dx — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) September 17, 2017

#RIP to truly one of the greatest this business has known…a voice, a mind, and a career that will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/YCGKaGqajt — Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend!🙏 — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017

"I don't look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I've had a lot of fun."-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

Wow, I was just watching Bobby Heenan on the WWE Network.. he was amazing #TuesdayNightTitans Condolences to your family. #RIPBrain 🙏🏽 — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. He was one of the greatest mananagers in the history of our business! — Howard Finkel (@howardfinkel) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. Thanks for gracing us humanoids with your unmatched talent for so many years.. Nobody did it better. Nobody. — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) September 17, 2017

Our thoughts go out to the family of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. No manager or commentator was ever better at entertaining us humanoids. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 17, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of one of wrestlings GREATEST, Bobby Heenan. https://t.co/chBwNG4PFq — Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) September 17, 2017

The incomparable. Rest In Peace, 'Brain'. pic.twitter.com/YMLJPs5cxp — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) September 17, 2017

I will always appreciate the short time I had with Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. It was truly an honor #RIPBobbyHeenan pic.twitter.com/wkpINiJIFl — Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) September 17, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Heenan. "The Brain" did it all in the biz, in the most entertaining ways possible. #RIPBobbyHeenan — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 18, 2017

RIP Mr Heenan, your mark on this business is one of a kind. — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) September 17, 2017