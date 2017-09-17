Wrestling Stars React To The Passing Of Bobby Heenan

By
Marc Middleton
-

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has passed away. There are conflicting reports on Heenan’s age as Wikipedia has him at 72 but WWE noted that he was 73 when he passed. Heenan had battled throat cancer for more than a decade.

Below are reactions to his death from around the wrestling world:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR