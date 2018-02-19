Wrestling World Comments On Jeff Jarrett Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Jeff Jarrett will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He joins Goldberg, Ivory, and The Dudley Boyz in the class of 2018.

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center. Bill Goldberg will headline the class.

The wrestling world reacted to the news by posting the following on Twitter:

Congratulations to former NWA Worlds Champion Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) on his induction to the @WWE Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/1zcpuoID7b — NWA (@nwa) February 19, 2018

Born into this business, @RealJeffJarrett not only led a decorated career, but created opportunities for new talent around the world. Congratulations, Double J and welcome to the #WWEHOF. pic.twitter.com/b64xcz1TVK — Triple H (@TripleH) February 19, 2018

Congrats to @RealJeffJarrett on your WWE Hall of Fame Induction. #TaberNac — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) February 19, 2018

Congrats to @RealJeffJarrett. A great friend a great man and a great talent! I owe a lot to this guy. In my eyes well deserved as one of the best all round performers ever in the biz! #WWEHOF #WWE pic.twitter.com/0lQvaAFHEq — Eric Young (@TheEricYoung) February 19, 2018