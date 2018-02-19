Wrestling World Comments On Jeff Jarrett Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Jeff Jarrett will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He joins Goldberg, Ivory, and The Dudley Boyz in the class of 2018.

WWE holds their 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, April 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Smoothie King Center. Bill Goldberg will headline the class.

The wrestling world reacted to the news by posting the following on Twitter:

