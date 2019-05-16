Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Ashley Massaro

Here are some of the reactions from the wrestling world that are being shared in memory of Ashley Massaro:

I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help. — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) May 17, 2019

RIP Ashley Massaro. My heart goes out to her family.

Be kind to everyone because you don’t know what someone may be going through. 💙🙏🏼 — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) May 17, 2019

I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. Im heartbroken for her family. https://t.co/QTcNxN3P0K pic.twitter.com/olaTWKD9JS — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 17, 2019

This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro pic.twitter.com/wOUY4gsTQo — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 17, 2019

Very saddened to hear this. Ash was a funny and sweet soul and was always nice to me. My thoughts go out to her daughter. https://t.co/FQFpZcLDwG — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 17, 2019

My heart is saddened to hear about the passing of @ashleymassaro11 ! So strong but yet so young 😔 Heaven received an Angel – prayers to Ash’s family – RIP — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 17, 2019

Very sad to hear @ashleymassaro11 has passed. Extremely nice person, always smiling. #RIP 🙏 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 17, 2019