Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Ashley Massaro

Here are some of the reactions from the wrestling world that are being shared in memory of Ashley Massaro:
I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am to hear about @ashleymassaro11 – legit one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. When we fall into a dark place it can seem like it will never change but if you are there PLEASE keep hope & reach out for help.
— Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) May 17, 2019
RIP Ashley Massaro. My heart goes out to her family.
Be kind to everyone because you don’t know what someone may be going through. 💙🙏🏼
— ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) May 17, 2019
I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. Im heartbroken for her family. https://t.co/QTcNxN3P0K pic.twitter.com/olaTWKD9JS
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 17, 2019
This is just awful news – Ashley Massaro is gone. She was only 39. She lived in the same town as me…I loved seeing her around. She was always so nice…and now she’s gone. #RIPAshleyMassaro pic.twitter.com/wOUY4gsTQo
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 17, 2019
Very saddened to hear this. Ash was a funny and sweet soul and was always nice to me. My thoughts go out to her daughter. https://t.co/FQFpZcLDwG
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) May 17, 2019
My heart is saddened to hear about the passing of @ashleymassaro11 ! So strong but yet so young 😔 Heaven received an Angel – prayers to Ash’s family – RIP
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) May 17, 2019
Very sad to hear @ashleymassaro11 has passed. Extremely nice person, always smiling. #RIP 🙏
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) May 17, 2019
Everyone at Starrcast would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends, family, fans & colleagues of Ashley Massaro.
We were looking forward to sharing next week with her & are extremely saddened by her passing. We join the wrestling community in honoring her memory.
— #StarrcastOnFITE (@StarrcastEvents) May 17, 2019
I am gutted by the news of Ashley’s passing and my brain doesn’t want to believe it. How can this be real? It’s difficult and awful news to take in. I’m sending my heart and condolences to her loved ones and to everyone who’s heart she touched. I’m trying to process this all so I won’t say much at this time. I just wish this didn’t happen and I wish she didn’t hurt. She was a wonderful human being. I am so thankful to have known her and worked with her. She was such a sweet soul with a tremendously loyal and loving heart. Rest In Peace Ash. Your Melle Belle loves you.