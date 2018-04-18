Wrestling World Remembers Bruno Sammartino

WWE Hall of Famer and two-time WWWF Champion Bruno Sammartino has passed away at the age of 82 on Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, PA after he was recently hospitalized.

The wrestling world reacted to his death by taking to social media to remember the legend:

Bruno was a true champion. He was known for his love of his family, this business, and our country. A huge loss. My prayers are with his family. #RIPBrunoSammartino https://t.co/qC84FJx99w — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 18, 2018

Sad to hear that we lost a great one #BrunoSammartino today. Thoughts and prayer go out to his family. — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 18, 2018

Devastating news for the wrestling world. An Icon amongst Icon’s, Bruno Sammartino has passed away. RIP Bruno. My thoughts and prayers are with his family today. — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) April 18, 2018

Forever a champion. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/f3ywW4opje — Bret Hart (@BretHart) April 18, 2018

Growing up, my grandfather Stu Hart would ALWAYS talk about Bruno Sammartino and what an incredible wrestler he was. I’m so grateful I had the chance to meet Bruno and tell him how much he meant to my grandfather and the entire Hart family. We will all miss you, Bruno. 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/Dclu5hMGa6 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 18, 2018

Bruno is indirectly responsible for where I am today. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he was my father’s hero, and sparked my dad’s passion for the business that he passed on to me. I was lucky enough to spend some time with Bruno, and the man exemplified class. #RIPBruno — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) April 18, 2018

I will always have an enormous amount of respect & admiration for Bruno Sammartino. I can’t thank him enough for always being kind to me & taking time to have a genuine conversation. Condolences to his family & loved ones. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) April 18, 2018

Bruno Sammartino is a wrestling Legend

Honored to have had many conversations with him

When I was w/him I knew I was w/pure class & greatness

Celebrate his life watch 1of his matches today

I was humbled he even knew my name

I'm very sad pic.twitter.com/RfD1XIQYo9 — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 18, 2018

One of the GREATEST of all time, Bruno Sammartino has left us. I was a huge fan of this legend as a kid, Bruno was a massive influence and inspiration on my career from a far. Condolences & prayers to his family. #RIPBruno 🙏 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/qMxQKcuJYO — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) April 18, 2018

One of the finest men I knew, in life and in business. Bruno Sammartino proved that hard work can overcome even the most difficult of circumstances. He will be missed. #RIPLivingLegend pic.twitter.com/PNDuQ31Phd — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 18, 2018

Rest In Peace Bruno Samartino. It was an honor meeting you and talking how many times we could have sold out MSG together back in the day. #RIPBrunoSammartino pic.twitter.com/Df7TgfBDnR — Rusev (@RusevBUL) April 18, 2018

#RIPBrunoSammartino What a life he lived! God speed Mr Sammartino https://t.co/ZGrgoUkEch — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) April 18, 2018

Bruno is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever. My father's favorite wrestler. He's impacted many generations of superstars and will continue to do so. My thoughts are with his friends and family. — LarsWWE (@LarsSWWE) April 18, 2018