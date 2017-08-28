WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Total Bellas Season 2 Preview, WWE SmackDown Promo

What's next for @FightOwensFight @JinderMahal & more? Find out on #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/KGgXjrCp4Y
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017
– Above is a preview for this week’s WWE SmackDown as the feuds with Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles continue.
– Enzo Amore, Gran Metalik and Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and Noam Dar has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.
– Below is a new teaser for the second season of Total Bellas on E!, which premieres on Wednesday, September 6th at 9pm EST.
One week from Wednesday, the @BellaTwins are BACK with all-new episodes of @Total_Bellas on E! #TotalBellas
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2017