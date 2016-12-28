WWE 205 Live Promo For Ariya Daivari, Sheamus – Cesaro Birthday Photos, Fans On SmackDown Moments

– Below is a new WWE 205 Live vignette for Ariya Daivari, which mentions his brother Shawn Daivari:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans the most surprising moment from this week’s SmackDown Wild Card Finals – John Cena shaking the hand of WWE Champion AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose sneak attacking WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, La Luchadora costing Becky Lynch the SmackDown Women’s Title, American Alpha winning the SmackDown Tag Team Titles or Styles and Dolph Ziggler putting Baron Corbin through the announce table. As of this writing, 55% went with American Alpha’s win while 24% voted for Cena and AJ, 11% for La Luchadora and 6% for Ziggler and AJ.

– As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday. It appears there was a backstage birthday celebration for The Swiss Superman backstage at the live event in St. Louis as he and Sheamus tweeted these photos:

Happy Birthday to my #Raw Tag Team Title pal @WWECesaro… Okay! He's wearing the cake as a hat, I swear it was an accident. Scout's honour. pic.twitter.com/91s5ZOJGEF — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 28, 2016