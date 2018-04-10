WWE 205 Live Results – April 10, 2018

We start off with a look back at the Cruiserweight Title Match from Wrestlemania when Cedric Alexander finally won the Cruiserweight Title.

We are in New Orleans, Louisiana and your announcers are Percy Watson and Vic Joseph.

Kalisto says they will be part of the Tornado Tag Match next week but tonight he will deal with Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa says that the Lucha House Party disrespected a friend of his, Hideo Itami. After he beats all three members of the Lucha House Party . . . you’re fired.

Match Number One: Kalisto versus Akira Tozawa

Tozawa points out to Kalisto the chants for him before they lock up. Tozawa with a wrist lock into a waist lock. Kalisto with a wrist lock and Tozawa with a reversal. Kalisto with a reversal and side head lock. Kalisto walks on his hands and then hits a head scissors take down. They lock up and Tozawa pats Kalisto on the chest on the break. They lock up and Tozawa kicks Kalisto in the corner. Tozawa with an Irish whip and Kalisto with a sunset flip but Tozawa rolls through and Kalisto with a rollup. Kalisto misses a Listo kick. Tozawa gets Kalisto to flinch so he hits a jab. Tozawa with kicks in the corner.

Tozawa with a forearm. Tozawa with a running kick and back senton for a near fall. Kalisto with punches but Tozawa with an uppercut. Tozawa with chops. Tozawa with kicks in the corner. Tozawa with an Irish whip and Kalisto goes to the apron and hits an enzugiiri and then a springboard seated splash. Kalisto with a springboard corkscrew elbow and a head scissors for a near fall. Kalisto puts Tozawa on the turnbuckles. Tozawa knocks Kalisto off the turnbuckles and Kalisto with an enzuigiri to stop Tozawa.

Kalisto and Tozawa exchange strikes on the turnbuckles but Kalisto with a head butt and Spanish Fly for a near fall. Kalisto with forearms and Tozawa fires back. They exchange strikes with Tozawa getting the advantage. Tozawa gets a near fall. Tozawa waits for Kalisto to get to his feet and he misses a boot in the corner. Kalisto with a super kick and a shoulder. Kalisto with a rolling Death Valley Driver followed by kicks to the chest.

Kalisto charges at Tozawa and Tozawa monkey flips Kalisto into the turnbuckles. Tozawa goes to the apron and he goes to the turnbuckles for the back senton but Kalisto rolls to the floor. Tozawa with a baseball slide that sends Kalisto into the announce table and Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt that sends Kalisto into the announce table. Tozawa with a senton off the apron. Tozawa goes up top and goes for the back senton but Kalisto gets his knees up. Tozawa blocks the spike rana but Kalisto with a sunset flip. Tozawa with a near fall. They continue to exchange near falls until Kalisto hits Salida Del Sol for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

We are told that next week it will be Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado versus Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami in a Tornado Tag Match.

Mark Andrews is in the locker room and Tony Nese stops by. Tony says that Drew was his friend, but now he is an egomaniac. Tony says if anyone should get revenge on Drew, it should be him. He tells Mark to kick his ass.

We are back and Drew Gulak has something to say before his match. He says he is nothing if not a man of the people and he has heard your concerns. What better time than now for his PPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPPOWER POINT PRESENTATION!!!!!

Drew says the answer to that question is any time but now. There is a time for power point presentations, but not when he is about to destroy that Pop Rock Dimwit Mark Andrews. You are looking at the best submission afficionado in the WWE. If you step to him, you will tap out.

Match Number Two: Drew Gulak versus Mark Andrews

They lock up and Andrews with a side head lock and he tries for a shoulder tackle. Mark with a series of arm drags but Drew blocks one. Mark with an arm drag and Gulak goes to the floor. Gulak with a shoulder on the apron and then he returns to the ring. Mark with kicks to the leg. Drew with a wrist lock take down and then he works on the wrist. He continues to send Mark to the mat.

Andrews with an arm drag. Andrews blocks the dragon sleeper and gets a near fall with a rollup. Andrews with a slingshot bulldog as he returns to the ring. Gulak goes to the apron and he tries for a shoulder but Andrews moves and he hits a drop kick. Gulak pushes Andrews into the ring post and Mark falls to the floor. Andrews gets back into the ring before the ten count. Drew with a kick to the head as he works on the neck. Drew with a cravate.

Andrews lands on his feet on a snap mare but Drew with a clothesline for a near fall. Drew with two back breakers and he gets a near fall. Drew with a reverse chin lock. Andrews with an elbow but Drew with a knee to the midsection. Drew with a crossface chicken wing. Andrews with a punch but Drew with a knee and he gets a near fall. Gulak slaps Andrews in the head and he works on the arm. Drew with a rear chin lock.

Andrews with a jaw breaker and forearm to Gulak. Andrews with an enzuigiri and both men are down. Andrews with a kick to the midsection and then he hits a springboard cross body. Andrews with a corkscrew moonsault for a near fall. Gulak holds on to the ropes to stop an Irish whip. Andrews with a forearm. Andrews with a crucifix bomb for a near fall. Andrews with an enzuigiri but Gulak with a Northern Lariat for a near fall.

Andrews with chops and forearms but Drew with strikes. Andrews with strikes of his own. Andrews with a guillotine and Gulak goes for a suplex but Andrews counters with Stundog Millionaire. Andrews goes up top but Gulak rolls to the other corner. Gulak sends Andrews into the turnbuckles and he applies the GuLock and Andrews taps out.

Winner: Drew Gulak

After the match, Gulak applies the GuLock.

Tony Nese’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Nese with a double leg take down and punches to Gulak. Nese with a Fosbury Flop onto Gulak.

Drake Maverick is in the back and he says he has some reservations about the two of you and we see Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick. Drake wants to make sure that it does not turn into a vendetta against HIdeo Itami. Jack says a vendetta against Itami is beneath them. Brian says he is happy to be back on 205 Live and he says it is water underneath the bridge.

We are back and Drake Maverick makes his way to the ring. Drake asks if this has been the best week of WWE. He says nothing made him prouder than being named the General Manager of 205 Live. He says he thinks they are doing a hell of a job. Drake mentions that he sat at ringside as he saw the Heart and Soul of 205 Live battle for the Cruiserweight title and they tore the house down.

Drake brings out the new Cruiserweight Champion, Cedrick Alexander.

Cedric thanks the people for the chants. He says two years ago, you chanted ‘Please Sign Cedric’ and because of your love and support, he was able to make it to Wrestlemania. In front of his friends and family, he walked out the Cruiserweight Champion. Cedric says he wants to keep it simple. Thank you. He says he loves every single one of you.

Mustafa Ali’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Ali tells Cedric he came out here to tell him something face to face. As your opponent at Wrestlemania and as a member of the 205 Live roster, and as your friend, you did not deserve it, you earned it.

Ali and Alexander hug.

Ali says there is a long line of guys waiting for an opportunity at the Cruiserweight Championship, but don’t forget, he is in that line.

Buddy Murphy’s music plays and he attacks Alexander from behind and hits Murphy’s Law while Ali and Maverick expect him to come to the ring the normal way.

Maverick yells at Murphy.

We go to credits.

