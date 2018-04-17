WWE 205 Live Results – April 17, 2018

Ariya Daivari is in the back and he is asked about his match against Mustafa Ali. He says Ali had the biggest chance of his career to win the Cruiserweight title at Wrestlemania and he failed. Then Ali begged for a rematch. It was pathetic. Ali had his chance and tonight is Ariya’s chance to show that Ali belongs at the back of the line.

Match Number One: Mustafa Ali versus Ariya Daivari

Daivari with punches as the bell rings but Ali with a punch of his own. Daivari with a knee and Irish whip but Ali flips out of the corner and hits a head scissors for a near fall. Daivari with a knee and he runs into a boot. Daivari crotches Ali in the turnbuckles and then he hits a lungblower while Ali is caught in the ropes. Daivari with a back breaker. Daivari with another back breaker and he taunts Ali. Daivari with a third back breaker and he gets a near fall.

Daivari with a forearm to the lower back. Ali with a forearm as he is sent off the ropes. Ali with a chop but Daivari with a reverse DDT for a near fall. Daivari with a waist lock. Ali gets back to his feet and he connects with elbows and then he punches Daivari. Ali sends Daivari into the turnbuckles and follows with a clothesline. Ali with chops. Daivari with an Irish whip but he misses a splash. Ali goes to the apron and he tries for the slingshot rolling X Factor but Daivari pushes Ali away and connects with a super kick for a near fall.

Ali with a drop kick and Daivari goes to the floor. Ali runs at Daivari on the floor and Daivari with a spinebuster on the floor. Ali is sent back into the ring and Daivari goes up top for the frog splash and he hits it but Ali kicks out at two. Daivari picks up Ali and misses the hammerlock clothesline. Ali with a rollup for a near fall. Daivari with a clothesline for a near fall. Daivari puts ali on the turnbuckles and connects with a series of forearms. Daivari goes for a belly-to-back superplex but Ali lands on his feet. Ali goes to the turnbuckles for the inward 450 splash and he hits it and gets the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

We take a look back at what happened at the end of last week’s 205 Live when Buddy Murphy attacked Cedric from behind.

Drake Maverick says that Buddy Murphy’s actions last week were inexcusable. He interrupted a ceremony for Cedric Alexander. Buddy Murphy’s recent matches have earned him a title match at the Greatest Royal Rumble. However, during the mandatory weigh in, he came in at 207.7 pounds. Buddy will have to make weight at a later date.

Cedric needs a challenger and there will be a gauntlet match to determine who faces Cedric Alexander in Saudi Arabia.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick versus Vinnie Scalise and Kevin Latrigre

Gallagher and Vinnie start things off and he has a wrist lock. Gallagher with a punch and European uppercut. Gallagher gets Vinnie on his shoulders and Kendrick tags in and he kicks Vinnie off Jack’s shoulders. Kendrick with elbows to Vinnie’s head and then he applies an arm bar and then turns it into a reverse chin lock. Vinnie with punches and a kick but Kendrick goes for a belly-to-back suplex. Vinnie lands on his feet and Kevin tags in but he runs into a leg lariat.

Kendrick with a series of hard Irish whips. Kendrick with forearms and a chop. Kevin with a forearm but Kendrick with a forearm to teh back and he sends Kevin into the turnbuckles. Gallagher tags in and he drops Kevin’s throat across the apron two times. Kevin kicks Gallagher as he gets back into the ring. Kendrick makes the blind tags and Gallagher with a head butt and Kendrick applies the Captain’s Hook to force Kevin to tap out.

Winners: Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick

Mustafa Ali is asked about Buddy Murphy not making the weight. Mustafa says that Buddy ruined a celebration for Cedric. He knows that Cedric wants to get his hands on Buddy. Ali says he now has the chance to face Cedric for the Cruiserweight Title and he will not miss that opportunity.

We go to commercial.

Drew Gulak says that he showed his ground based wrestling beats the high flying style of Mark Andrews. This should be a warning to his former tag team partner Tony Nese. He says Tony is fixated on Drew’s rise to success while he languishes in mediocrity. Drew says he is on to bigger and better things. His next goal is to win the Cruiserweight Title Match. He will win next week in the gauntlet match. If you step up to him, you will tap out.

Drake Maverick joins the announcers for the main event.

Match Number Three: Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik versus Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami in a Tornado Tag Match

All four men battle on the floor before the bell rings. All four men finally get to the ring but Metalik and Dorado with super kicks and suicide dives to Itami and Tozawa. Tozawa and Itami are sent into the ring and the match is started. Dorado is dropped onto Itami by Metalik for a near fall. Metalik chops Tozawa and then Dorado does as well. Dorado with a splash into the corner and Metalik with an alley oop drop kick followed by a belly flop onto Tozawa for a near fall.

Metalik and Dorado kick Tozawa but Dorado goes to teh floor and Metalik is sent to the apron. Tozawa kicks Metalik and Itami with a knee off the apron to Dorado. Tozawa takes everyone down on the floor. Tozawa sends Dorado back into the ring and then Tozawa kicks Dorado. Itami with kicks as well. Dorado gets a near fall. Tozawa kicks Metalik off the apron and Itami with a neck breaker to Dorado for a near fall.

Itami kicks Dorado in the back and chokes Dorado. Itami and Tozawa kick Dorado. Tozawa with a running forearm and Itami with a kick. Dorado is sent into the turnbuckles and Itami with a kick as Tozawa gets a near fall. Tozawa runs into a boot and so does Itami. Dorado with a clothesline to Tozawa but Itami with a modified Koji Clutch while Tozawa has Metalik in an octopus. Metalik falls onto Itami and Dorado to break up the hold.

Metalik is sent to the floor again. Dorado slaps Itami and Itami slaps back. Itami goes for Dorado’s mask and Tozawa turns his back at what is happening. Tozawa with a forearm and kick to Dorado. Itami with a kick to the back. Dorado with an inside cradle on Tozawa for a near fall. Itami holds Dorado for Tozawa and Tozawa with chops. Itami kicks Dorado and Tozawa with a slam and back senton for a near fall. Itami works on Metalik to keep him on the floor. Tozawa gets Dorado to flinch and he connects with a jab. Tozawa kicks Dorado in the back and so does Itami.

Itami chokes Dorado in the corner and then Itami goes after the mask again. Dorado slides to the floor and Metalik with a double missile drop kick. Metalik with a handspring back flip and then he hits tilt-a-whirl back breakers on Itami and Tozawa. Dorado with an alley oop double drop kick. Dorado and Metalik with stereo Asai moonsaults onto Itami and Tozawa. Dorado sends Itami into the announce table a few times. Itami Irish whips Dorado into the ring steps. Metalik with a super kick to Itami. Tozawa with a suicide dive head butt to Metalik.

Tozawa goes to the turnbuckles and Dorado stops him. Dorado with forearms. Dorado crotches Tozawa on the top rope and Itami stops Dorado. Dorado with a double sledge to the back. Tozawa with a forearm to the back. Metalik with an enzuigiri to Itami and then they all get on the turnbuckles and Metalik with a sunset flip power bomb to Itami and Tozawa while they hit a double superplex on Dorado.

Metalik falls to the floor while Tozawa and Dorado are in the ring. They exchange forearms with Tozawa hitting a kick but he misses a jumping round kick. Dorado with a rana for a near fall. Tozawa with a round kick to Dorado and then he goes up top for the back senton and he hits it. Metalik breaks up the cover. Metalik sets for the Metalik Driver but Tozawa gets to his feet. Tozawa with a drop kick to the back . Itami with a kick to the head for a near fall.

Itami kicks Dorado and so does Tozawa. Itami tells Dorado to respect him. Dorado hits a handspring double cutter and he gets a near fall after falling onto Tozawa and Itami. Itami and Dorado with forearms and slaps. Itami with a back fist and a second one. Itami with a hesitation drop kick but Metalik with a rollup for a near fall. Metalik gets Itami on his shoulders but Itami goes after the mat. Tozawa accidentally kicks Itami and Dorado with an enzuigiri. Dorado and Metalik go up top and Metalik hits an elbow drop while Dorado hits a shooting star press for a double pinfall.

Winners: Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik

