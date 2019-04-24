WWE 205 Live Results – April 23, 2019

Drew Gulak welcomes us to 205 Live. He says up is down and down is up. He understands if you are confused. Tony Nese defied the odds to become the champion. Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy leave 205 Live. Oney Lorcan faces Ariya Daivari to determine Tony Nese’s opponent. Drew says the Cruiserweight TItle will eventually be around his waist, but he has unfinished business against his ungrateful student, Humberto Carrillo. Humberto will learn the lesson that when you step to Drew Gulak, you will tap out.

We are in Lincoln, Nebraska and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Aiden English. Nigel is on assignment at the UK Performance Center so they are joined by David Otunga.

Jack Gallagher says he had to get some stitches so he could not be there tonight. Jack asks what has Drew Gulak done for him? Drew used Jack to further his goals. His suspicions were confirmed in his match against Humberto Carrillo. You will respect him as an adversary.

Match Number One: Drew Gulak versus Humberto Carrillo

They lock up and Drew gets a near fall. They lock up and Drew with a rollup for a near fall. They lock up and Carrillo with a waist lock take down and Carrillo gets a number of near falls. Drew backs away from Carrillo and he tells the referee to keep him out of the corner. They lock up and Drew with punches but Carrillo with a single leg take down. Carrillo with a head scissors and a springboard arm drag and drop kick that sends Drew to the floor.

Carrillo misses a baseball slide but Carrillo goes to the ring post and he waves at Drew. Drew tells Humber to come down. Carrillo flips away from Drew and hits a springboard round kick and a handspring Japanese arm drag for a near fall. Carrillo with a reverse chin lock. Gulak with a snap mare but Carrillo lands on his feet and he kicks Drew. Drew drops Carrillo on the top rope.

Drew with boots to the back of the head and Drew with punches and he goes for the cross arm breaker but Carrillo blocks it. Drew works on the fingers. Carrillo gets to the ropes and Drew releases the hold. Carrillo with punches but Drew tries for a tilt-a-whirl back breaker but Carrillo lands on his feet. Drew with a leg drop to the legs and then he applies an Indian Death Lock. Carrillo slaps Drew and Drew chops Carrillo and gets a near fall. Carrillo with a bridge while Drew has the legs in a figure four. Drew gets a near fall. Drew with an elbow drop and he gets a near fall. Drew with a rocking chair into a surfboard and chin lock.

Drew gets a near fall and then he returns to the reverse chin lock. Carrillo with punches and he lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Carrillo with kicks and an Irish whip followed by a clothesline. Carrillo with a drop kick. Humberto with a back somersault into a moonsault for a near fall. Carrillo with a handspring back elbow and he hits a twisting forearm from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Drew blocks a suplex attempt. Drew with punches and he sets for the GuLock but Carrillo escapes. Drew with a sunset flip for a near fall. Drew with a gutbuster off a fireman’s carry position for a near fall.

Carrillo wit a forearm and he is sent to the apron. Drew with a forearm and he tries to send Carrillo into the turnbuckles but Carrillo blocks it. Carrillo with a kick and a missile drop kick for a near fall. Carrillo and Gulak exchange forearms. Gulak with a head butt and Carrillo with a forearm. They return to the forearm exchange and Drew with a chop. Carrillo blocks a kick and hits a round kick. Carrillo goes for a springboard round kick but Gulak blocks it and applies an ankle lock. Carrillo wtih a rollup for a near fall but Gulak holds on to the ankle lock. Carrillo with kicks to the head and Gulak has to release the hold.

Carrillo with punches but Drew with an elbow and head butt. Drew puts Carrillo on the turnbuckles and Drew with a chop. Drew sets for a superplex but Carrillo blocks it. Carrillo slaps Drew and Drew goes to the mat. Carrillo with a sunset flip power bomb followed by an Aztec Press for the three count.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo

We go to Oney Lorcan. He says he has been training and making sacrifices for more than ten years. He wanted to go to the WWE and become a champion. One man stands between him and a title match, Ariya Daivari. He is not about flash, he just wants to fight.

Ariya Daivari says once he got his priorities straight, he has been untouchable. He is undefeated in 2019. He does not care if it is Oney Lorcan, Tony Nese, or the entire roster, nobody will stop him from behind the next Cruiserweight champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drake Maverick is telling Maria Kanellis that she is getting involved in her husband’s matches. Brian Kendrick shows up and Drake tells him to stay back. Maria says that Tozawa is a coward. Brian says Tozawa can do his own fights. Brian says he is leaving because he is only a distraction.

Akira Tozawa attacks Mike Kanellis and then he is held back and that allows Mike to punch Tozawa.

Before our main event starts, the WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese makes his way to the ring to join commentary for the match.

Match Number Two: Ariya Daivari versus Oney Lorcan in a Number One Contender Match

They lock up and Lorcan with a clean break. They lock up and Lorcan with a hammer lock and Daivari with a reversal. Lorcan escapes the hammer lock clothesline attempt by Daivari. They go for a test of strength but Daivari with a kick. Lorcan avoids the hammer lock clothesline and Daviari avoids the half and half suplex. Daivari goes to the floor. Lorcan with a side head lock and Daviari wtih a cobra clutch but Lorcan gets to the ropes and Daivari releases the hold. Lorcan with a side head lock take down. Daivari gets a near fall with a rollup while Lorcan holds on to the side head lock.

Lorcan with a shoulder tackle and he gets a near fall. Lorcan with a cross body for a near fall. Daivari with a kick and chop. Lorcan with a reverse atomic drop and an atomic drop. Lorcan with another atomic drop and Daivari goes over the top rope to the floor. Lorcan goes for a suicide dive but Daivari with a knee and both men fall to the floor. They return to the ring and Daivari with a hard Irish whip. Daivari with kicks to Lorcan. Daivari with chops and Lorcan wants more. Lorcan chops back and he goes for a slam but Daivari with a reverse DDT for a near fall.

Lorcan with a runnin back elbow and clothesline. Daivari drops down and Lorcan goes over the top rope to the floor. Lorcan is sent face first into the announce table and he rakes the face. They return to the ring. Daivari argues with the referee and then he returns his focus to his opponent. Daivari sends Lorcan into the turnbuckles and he chops Oney. Lorcan is choked in the ropes and Lorcan with an Irish whip but Daivari floats over and applies the Million Dollar Dream. Daivari takes Lorcan to the mat Lorcan reaches for the ropes as he tries to maintain consciousness.

Lorcan gets to the ropes for a brief moment but not enought of force a break. Lorcan uses the turnbuckles to float over and get a near fall. Daivari with a double sledge to the back. Daivari goes for a suplex but Lorcan counters and hits a suplex of his own. Lorcan with European uppercuts. Lorcan with a kick and chop followed by a drop kick that sends Daviari to the floor. Lorcan with a pescado onto Daivari. Daivari with an elbow to escape the half and half attempt. Daivari with a boot and he comes off the turnbuckles but Lorcan with a Euroepan uppercut and a running blockbuster for a near fall. Lorcan sets for the half and half but Daivari with an arm drag and super kick. Daivari with the Million Dollar Dream and he adds a body scissors.

The referee checks on Lorcan and he keeps the arm from hitting the mat. Lorcan powers out of the holdand he slaps Daivari and hits a running European uppercut. Lorcan puts Daivari on the turnbuckles and he goes for the half and half superplex but Daivari with elbows to stop Lorcan and knocks Lorcan to the mat. Daivari misses a frog splash. Lorcan with a running clothesline into the corner and he hits a running hip strike. Lorcan runs into a super kick and both men are down. Daivari goes up top and hits the frog splash and then hits the hammer lock clothesline for the three count.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

After the match, Nese offers his hand and congratulates Daivari on his win. Daivari tells Nese he wants the title and Nese tells Daivari to try to take it from him.

We go to credits.

