WWE 205 Live Results – April 24, 2018

Drake Maverick says five men will compete in the gauntlet match to see who faces Cedric Alexander on Sunday. Will it be Drew Gulak? Drew says his quest to be Champion for a Better 205 Live starts tonight. If you step to him, you will tap out.

Will it be Tony Nese? Tony says a gauntlet requires peak physical condition.

Will it be Kalisto? He says the Lucha House Party has taken 205 Live to a new level. He moves one step closer to being a two time cruiserweight Champion.

Will it be TJ Perkins? TJ says he can tap out five of the best. After he wins, the best of all time brings the cruiserweight title back home.

Will it be Mustafa Ali? He says he will not let another chance slip through his fingers.

We are in Louisville, Kentucky and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

Match Number One: Number One Contender Gauntlet

Segment One: Mustafa Ali versus TJ Perkins

They lock up and Perkins backs Ali into the ropes and Perkins dabs on the break. Ali with a wrist lock and arm wringer into an arm bar. Perkins with a reversal and drop toe hold into a gator roll for a near fall. Ali with an arm drag into an arm bar. Ali hold on to the arm bar. Perkins backs Ali into the corner and he Irish whips Ali but Ali floats over. Perkins with a clothesline and a rollup for a near fall. Ali with a near fall and Perkins with a near fall. They both go with leg sweeps for near falls. Perkins with a sunset flip but Ali rolls through and hits a drop kick.

Perkins goes to the floor but returns back into the ring. Ali with a drop kick to send Perkins to the floor. Perkins gets back on the apron but returns to the floor. Ali goes to the floor to try to bring Perkins back in. Ali is pulled into the ropes and then Perkins with an octopus in the ropes. Perkins with a slingshot drop kick. Perkins gets a near fall.

We go to comments from Cedric about the gauntlet and Buddy Murphy. Cedric says Buddy made the biggest statement but Cedric vows to make a statement of his own. Buddy has given someone else the perfect opportunity on Friday.

Perkins with a slingshot senton and then he stretches Ali. Perkins with a Japanese stranglehold and then he puts Ali on his knees. Ali gets a near fall but Perkins sends Ali into the ropes and hits a side Russian leg sweep and gets a near fall. Perkins with a Koji Clutch but Ali tries to get Perkins’ shoulders on the mat. Ali with chops but Perkins with a back heel kick. Perkins with an Irish whip but Ali floats over and hits a head scissors. Ali with a clothesline and back elbow. Perkins with an Irish whip but Ali goes to the apron and connects with an enzuigiri. Ali with a slingshot X Factor for a near fall.

Ali sets for a suplex but Perkins lands on his feet and he sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Ali with a victory roll for a near fall. Perkins floats over when Ali charges into the corner. Perkins with a back elbow and he goes to the turnbuckles but Ali with a forearm. Perkins pushes Ali off the turnbuckles but Ali lands on his feet. Perkins with a drop kick to the knee and he applies the knee bar. Ali tries to fight through the pain and he reaches for the ropes. Ali gets to the ropes and Perkins takes his time releasing the hold.

Ali with punches but Perkins sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Ali kicks Perkins away and hits a tornado DDT. Ali goes up top for the Inward 450 splash and he hits it for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

Segment Two: Mustafa Ali versus Drew Gulak

Ali limps away from Gulak but he is cornered. Gulak goes for the leg but Ali with a rollup for a near fall. Gulak slams Ali into the ropes and Ali falls to the floor. Gulak goes to the floor but Ali with a drop toe hold. Ali sends Drew back into the ring and Ali goes up top. Drew stops him but Ali with a slap and a cross body. Gulak rolls through and applies a single leg crab. Ali sends him away and Ali with an inside cradle for a near fall.

Gulak clotheslines Ali and gets a near fall. Gulak kicks Ali in the hamstring. Gulak stands on the ankle on the ropes. Gulak ties up Ali. Ali with punches but Gulak with a shot to the throat followed by a flapjack for a near fall. Gulak continues to work on the injured leg. Gulak with an elbow drop to the leg. Ali with forearms to the back but Gulak with a kick and wrings the leg into the mat for a near fall.

Ali with a punch to the midsection followed by forearms. Gulak tries for a slam but Ali escapes. Ali goes for a rana but Gulak blocks it and he applies a single leg crab. Ali with an enzuigiri and both men are down. Ali pulls himself up in teh corner and he goes to the apron and hits a round kick. Ali sets for the rolling X Factor but Gulak counters into a power bomb for a near fall and then he applies the single leg crab.

Gulak adds an arm bar to turn it into a bow and arrow. Ali is able to escape the bow and arrow but Gulak holds on to the single leg crab. Ali gets to the ropes and Gulak releases the hold. Gulak sends Ali into the turnbuckles as he asks Ali if he has had enough. Gulak puts Ali on the turnbuckles and slaps him. Gulak wraps the leg in the rope and Ali with a shot to the ear and then he sends Gulak to the mat. Ali with a single leg crab in the turnbuckles and he releases the hold before being disqualified.

Ali goes up top while Drew is on the floor. Gulak gets on the apron and Ali punches him and then Ali with a cross body to the floor. Ali gets back into the ring but Gulak clips him. Ali with a rollup for a near fall and then he hits a tornado DDT. Ali goes up top but his knee gives out on the turnbuckles for a moment. Gulak sends Ali off the turnbuckles and Ali hits the ring steps before landing on the floor.

Gulak picks up Ali despite the referee telling Gulak that Ali is out. Gulak with the GuLOCK and he tells Gulak that Ali is out.

Winner: Drew Gulak

Segment Three: Drew Gulak versus Tony Nese

Nese with a double leg take down and punches. Nese with kicks to the back and chest. Nese with punches to the midsection. Nese with an Irish whip and back body drop. Nese with a kick to the back. Gulak with chops but he misses a clothesline when Nese does a matrix. Nese with kicks to the leg and a leg sweep. Nese with a Fosbury Flop onto Gulak. Nese sends Gulak into the ringside barrier. Nese sends Gulak into the ringside barrier. Nese with a chop as the referee makes his count. Nese with another chop and he keeps Gulak on the floor. Nese looks at the announce table and he sends Gulak over the announce table.

Nese gets back into the ring to stop the count. Nese send Gulak into the announce table. The referee warns Nese. Nese sends Gulak back into the ring. Nese yells at Gulak and Gulak with a shot to the midsection. Nese with a running back elbow and then he stomps on the upper chest. Gulak sends Nese to the apron. Nese avoids a shoulder and kicks Gulak in the chest. Nese lands on his feet on a double jump moonsault when he sees Gulak move. Nese with a forearm to Gulak on the floor.

They return to the ring and then Nese taunts Gulak. Gulak grabs the beard but Nese with kicks and a running knee. Nese looks to the turnbuckles and he does not finish off Gulak. Nese puts Gulak in the corner again. Nese pulls down the knee pad but Gulak moves. Gulak with the GuLOCK and Nese taps out.

Winner: Drew Gulak

Segment Four: Drew Gulak versus Kalisto

Gulak rolls to the floor when Kalisto gets into the ring. Gulak stays on the floor and gets back some energy while Kalisto stays in the ring and does not go after Gulak. Gulak stays on the floor. Drew gets back into the ring and he rolls to the floor before Kalisto can do anything. Drew goes back to the floor after teasing a start to this part of the match. Drew wants Kalisto to stand back. Kalisto with a drop kick and Gulak goes to the floor. Kalisto with kicks against the ringside barrier. Kalisto breaks up the referee’s count.

Kalisto with a baseball slide to send Gulak to the floor. Kalisto misses a suicide dive and hits the ringside barrier. Gulak gets back into the ring as the referee makes the count.

Tony Nese is in the back asked about coming back from the loss. Tony has nothing to say as he walks away.

Kalisto returns to the ring and Gulak with kicks. Gulak sets for the GuLOCK but Kalisto escapes. Gulak with a suplex and he gets a near fall. Gulak with a kick to the chest and he connects with cross faces. Gulak gets a near fall. Gulak with a reverse chin lock. Kalisto with punches but Gulak with a knee. Kalisto with a kick to the head and Kalisto with a head scissors. Kalisto is sent into the turnbuckles but Kalisto with a thrust kick and he tries for a tornado DDT but Gulak stops him and sends Kalisto into the ropes. Drew applies the GuLOCK. Kalisto sends Drew into the turnbuckles and then hits Salida Del Sol for the three count.

Winner: Kalisto

After the match, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik come to the ring to celebrate with Kalisto.

Cedric Alexander makes his way to the stage and he applauds Kalisto’s victory.

