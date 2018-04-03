WWE 205 Live Results – April 3, 2018

Match Number One: Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami versus Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado

Metalik and Itami start things off. Itami with a waist lock and take down. Itami holds on as Metalik tries to escape and Itami slaps Metalik in the head. Itami with a knee to Metalik followed by a punch and kicks. Itami pie faces Dorado on the apron and then Itami focuses on Metalik. Itami with an Irish whip but Metalik with a super kick and drop kick followed by a springboard drop kick for a near fall. Metalik with a wrist lock and Dorado tags in. They hit a double hip toss. Metalik with a kick and Dorado with a standing moonsault for a near fall. Dorado with a wrist lock.

Metalik tags in and he kicks Itami and he goes for a suplex but Itami escapes. Tozawa tags in and Tozawa kicks Metalik in the chest. Tozawa with a snap mare and running kick followed by a back senton but Metalik with a crucifix for a near fall. Tozawa with a drop kick when Metalik goes for a handspring move. Itami tags in and Itami knocks Dorado off the apron. Metalik is Irish whipped and Tozawa with a forearm followed by a double team from Itami and Tozawa. Itami gets a near fall. Tozawa tags in and he chops Metalik. Metalik flinches and Tozawa with a jab and near fall.

Itami tags in and kicks Metalik. Itami with a knee to the midsection and he mocks the Lucha chant. Itami with kicks to Metalik. Metalik with a chop and punches. Itami slaps Metalik and kicks him in the chest. Metalik with a drop kick and both men are down. Dorado tags in and he knocks Tozawa off the apron. Dorado with slaps and kicks to Itami. Itami with an Irish whip but Dorado with a spinning heel kick out of the corner. Dorado with a quebrada and then he punches Itami. Itami with strikes but he misses a back fist. Dorado with a handspring cutter that sends Itami to the floor.

Dorado avoids Tozawa and hits a plancha onto Itami. Tozawa with a suicide dive onto Dorado. Metalik with a corkscrew plancha onto everyone. Meatlik and Itami are back in the ring but Dorado is legal. Metalik with a snap mare and Dorado gets a near fall. Metalik tags in and Metalik gets Itami up for the Metalik Driver but Itami escapes the hold and he tries to pull the mask off Metalik. Dorado attacks Itami and then Tozawa gets involved.

The referee calls for the bell.

No Contest

All four men battle in the ring and Itami goes after Dorado’s knee. Officials come into the ring to separate the two teams.

We go to Drew Gulak to explain why he is not wrestling Mark Andrews this week. Drew says he is not playing mind games. He wants Mark at 100 percent when he faces him. He wants Mark fully recovered after his match last week against Tony Nese. He wants Mark to not have any excuses. Drew says he was planning on a detailed Power Point Presentation about how Mark will suffer in his Dragon sleeper, or the GuLock. He has one slide. “Because I Could”.

He is the best submission wrestler and if you step to him, you will tap out.

Mark says he flew halfway across the world to be in 205 Live. Last match, you stepped over the line. This is not about high flying versus submission wrestling. You will wish that you never underestimated this underdog and you will never disrespect him again.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at a meeting earlier today between Drake Maverick and Tony Nese. Drake says he is putting Tony back in the ring after his loss to Mark Andrews. Drake wants Tony to show why he is the Premiere Athlete.

Match Number Two: Tony Nese versus Jonathan Pierce

They lock up and Pierce poses after a stalemate. They lock up again and Nese tosses Pierce into the corner and poses. Pierce with a jab after going into the ropes. Pierce with a chop. Nese with a back elbow and he flips over Pierce. Nese with a series of kicks and a leg sweep. Nese kicks Pierce in the back. Nese with a chop. Pierce goes to the floor and heads up the ramp but Nese hits Pierce from behind.

Nese sends Pierce back in and he hits a double jump moonsault. Nese is dropped across the top rope and he goes up top but Nese with a running palm strike and a kick that gets Pierce onto Nese’s shoulders. Nese with a gut buster and it is time for the running knee to the head for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese

We see Lince Dorado getting his knee iced and Kalisto says he will check on him after his match.

Buddy Murphy tells Kalisto it is not personal. He came to 205 Live to become champion and you are in the way tonight. He says he will make it quick so he can get back to check on his buddies.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Buddy Murphy versus Kalisto

They lock up and Murphy backs Kalisto into the corner and he taps Kalisto on the chest as he breaks. They lock up again and Murphy with a side head lock. Murphy holds on when Kalisto tries to send him off the ropes. Murphy with a side head lock take down. Kalisto with a head scissors and Murphy escapes. Both men go for leg sweeps into covers and both get near falls. Murphy with a wrist lock into a take down. Kalisto kips up and Murphy sends him back to the mat. Murphy works on the fingers. Kalisto with a reversal into a wrist lock. Murphy with a snap mare and head scissors but Kalisto with a cartwheel. Kalisto walks on his hands and he goes for a rana but Murphy lands on his feet.

Kalisto with a waist lock and we see a series of standing switches. Murphy sends Kalisto to the floor and Murphy slides to the floor. Murphy blocks an arm drag but Kalisto succeeds. Kalisto with a head scissors and forearm. Kalisto is sent to the apron and he hits an enzuigiri. Kalisto goes up top and hits a corkscrew arm drag and then he bounces off the ropes to tease a dive to the floor.

Murphy sends Kalisto into the turnbuckles a few times and then he punches Kalisto in the midsection. Murphy with kicks to the chest. Murphy blocks a kick and takes Kalisto down with a leg sweep. Murphy kicks Kalisto. Murphy with an abdominal stretch and he puts his elbow against the abdomen to add more pressure. Kalisto uses the ropes and escapes into a sleeper. Kalisto is backed into the turnbuckles to get out of the hold. Murphy kicks Kalisto in the head. Kalisto with an enzugiri and a springboard seated splash. Kalisto with a satellite DDT for a near fall.

They fight onto the apron and Kalisto with a kick and he sets for a DDT on the apron but Murphy stops him and he punches Kalisto and hits a suplex onto the apron. They return to the ring and Murphy gets a near fall. Murphy with a forearm to Kalisto followed by another punch. Murphy with a hard Irish whip. Murphy with an Irish whip to the sternum but Kalisto with a spinning heel kick and both men are down.

Kalisto with a kick and he flips over Murphy and goes for a springboard reverse rana but he cannot get Murphy over but he causes damage to Murphy. Kalisto with a suicide dive and a spike rana. Kalisto gets a near fall. Murphy goes to the floor. Kalisto follows and Murphy sends Kalisto into the steps and then hits a monkey flip onto the announce table. The referee starts his count and Murphy gets back into the ring at eight. Kalisto gets back in before the ten count.

Murphy with a forearm but Kalisto with strikes. Murphy with a series of strikes and then he stomps on the foot. Murphy counters a rana into a power bomb for a near fall. Murphy with a knee to the head for a near fall. Murphy puts Kalisto on the turnbuckles and chops him. Murphy sets for a superplex but Kalisto blocks it with punches. Kalisto goes for a sunset flip power bomb but Murphy holds on. Kalisto pulls Murphy off the turnbuckles and hits a Listo Kick followed by a Code red for a near fall.

Kalisto sets for Salida Del Sol but Murphy blocks it. Murphy tries for Murphy’s Law but Kalisto blocks it. Murphy with Murphy’s Law for the three count.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

Drake Maverick congratulates Buddy Murphy, but that is not why he is here. He wants to reflect what has been going on with the 205 Live brand. The Cruiserweight Tournament was a success. He says he couldn’t be prouder of Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali who will face off at Wrestlemania. He has a message for the WWE Universe, he wants everyone to feel every emotion at Wrestlemania. The match that everybody is going to be talking about is Cedric Alexander versus Mustafa Ali for the Cruiserweight Title. You will say that you were there and that is your Wrestlemania moment.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the Cruiserweight Title Match at Wrestlemania between Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Cedric says no one has been hotter than him on 205 Live. Ali says this is his opportunity to show the world what Mustafa Ali is about. Drake Maverick says he wants the best cruiserweight competition in the world. He wants them to show that you are the best.

Ali says he has never been in a position with so much on the line. He has never been on a pay per view. His first pay per view is Wrestlemania. Alexander says winning puts his name along Dean Malenko, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero. Ali talks about how Cedric is the soul, but he is the heart. Alexander talks about stealing the show at Wrestlemania. Ali tells Alexander to get ready for a fight.

