WWE 205 Live Results – April 9, 2019

We start off with a look at highlights from the Cruiserweight Title Match from Wrestlemania when Tony Nese became the new champion.

We are in Brooklyn, New York and your announcers are Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Aiden English.

We are told that Tony has to defend his title against Buddy Murphy tonight.

Match Number One: Jack Gallagher (with Drew Gulak) versus Humberto Carrillo

Gallagher with a wrist lock and take down. Carrillo with an arm wringer and take down. Gallagher with a single leg take down and Gallagher works on the ankle. Gallagher gets a series of near falls. Gallagher with a monkey flip and Humberto lands on his feet. Carrillo flips away from Gallagher. Carrillo with punches and he goes to the ropes for a move but Gallagher pulls Carrillo off and drops Humberto on the top rope and Gallagher gets a near fall. Gallagher with a rake of the eyes. Carrillo with punches and kicks.

Gallagher with forearms in the corner. Jack kicks Carrillo in the head. Carrillo with punches and Jack with a leg take down. Jack drives the knees into the mat and gets a near fall. Gallagher gets a series of near falls and then sets for a bow and arrow but turns it into a chin lock. Carrillo with punches but Gallagher with a drop kick for a near fall. Jack with forearms to the head. Jack acknowledges the crowd and hits an elbow drop. Carrillo blocks a suplex attempt. Gallagher with a back elbow for a near fall. Gallagher kicks Carrillo in the head. Gallagher with an arm bar.

Carrillo with punches but Gallagher with a knee. Carrillo with punches but Gallagher with a punch and Irish whip but he misses a drop kick into the corner. Gallagher lands on his feet. Carrillo is sent to the apron and he connects with a punch and cross body. Carrillo drop kicks Gallagher to the floor. Carrillo with a twisting plancha. Drew gets up from the announce table and then Carrillo sends Jack to the ring. Drew tells Carrillo to finish Jack and Carrillo with a forearm and missile drop kick for a near fall. Carrillo with a spinng kick but Gallagher with a forearm. Carrillo with a series of kicks and Jack is down.

Carrillo with a handspring wrist lock take down. Carrillo goes up top and Drew pushes Carrillo off the turnbuckles and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Humbero Carrillo (by disqualification)

After the match, Drew attacks Carrillo and he tells Carrillo to listen. Drew with a clothesline. Jack stops Drew from hitting Carrillo and Jack with a head butt to Drew.

Buddy Murphy says he asked for a challenge from Tony and he gave it. He stopped the unstoppable. Tonight, he proves that he is still the greatest cruiserweight of all time when he gets his title back.

Tony Nese says Wrestlemania was the greatest day of his life. He achieved his dream in front of his family and friends. You can say what you want, but you will never take the title from him. Tony says he will beat the unstoppable one more time.

We go to commercial.

We go to Drake Maverick in his office. Oney Lorcan stops by and Drake tells Oney he will excel in 205 Live. Cedric Alexander interrupts and he says they must be here to talk about the rematch. Drake says the rematch will be next week. Oney says he came back to 205 Live because of what you said during the tournament. One day this division will belong to him, but Cedric is still here. To be the man, you have to beat the man and that is what he is going to do next week. Cedric tells Oney to bring it.

Match Number Two: Buddy Murphy versus Tony Nese for the Cruiserweight Championship

They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up and they go around the ring until Nese gives a clean break. Buddy pushes Nese and Nese pushes back. Murphy with a side head lock. Murphy with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Nese with a running back elbow for a near fall. They lock up and Murphy with forearms. Nese lands on his feet on a moonsault and then does a matrix and follows with kicks and a leg sweep for a near fall. Nese with punches but Murphy with a boot and he floats over.

Murphy’s knee gives out when he rolls through and the referee pulls Nese away. Murphy gets up and he sends Nese shoulder first into the ring post because his knee is fine. They go to the floor and Murphy sends Nese into the ringside barrier and gets a near fall when they return to the ring. Murphy sends Nese into the ringside barrier again. Nese is sent over the announce table. Murphy with a forearm and they return to teh ring. Murphy with a jumping knee for a near fall. Murphy sends Nese into the turnbuckles and punches the champion. Nese with a punch and a second punch.

Nese with a forearm and Murphy sends Nese over the top rope to the floor. Murphy with a plancha onto Nese. Murphy with meteora for a near fall. Murphy with a reverse chin lock. Nese gets Murphy on his back and backs Murphy into the turnbuckles to get out of the hold. Murphy wtih a kick and he drops Nese on the top rope with a tornado move. Murphy goes up top and Nese knocks Murphy off the turnbuckles to the floor with a palm strike. Murphy grabs Nese and Nese with a leg drop to the back of the head and Nese with a Fosbury Flop. Nese thinks about sending Murphy into the ring but he decides to send Murphy into the ringside barrier a few times. Murphy tries to get back into the ring and Murphy kicks Nese into the announce table but Nese tosses Murphy over the announce table into the ringside barrier.

Muprhy is sent back into the ring. Nese pushes Murphy away and Murphy gets Nese on his shoulders but Nese gets to his feet and kicks Murphy and hits a Frankensteiner for a near fall. Nese kicks Murphy and Nese with a double jump moonsault while Murphy is in the ropes and Nese gets a near fall. Murphy holds on to the ropes but Nese with a kick. Nese with a pump handle Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Murphy with a super kick to the back of the head followed by a power bomb for a near fall. Nese blocks a knee from Murphy and Murphy with slaps. Nese with a suplex into the turnbuckles.

Nese goes for the running knee but Murphy blocks it and they go to the apron. Nese with an elbow but Murphy with a kick. Murphy with another kick and Muprhy with a running knee to knock Murphy to the floor. Murphy looks around and he picks up Nese. Murphy sets for a power bomb through the announce table but Nese cannot stay up. The referee starts his count and Murphy drops Nese on the mat and Murphy breaks the count. Nese back drops Murphy onto the table.

Nese gets back into the ring and Murphy gets in at the last moment before the ten count to keep the match going. Nese and Murphy exchange punches. Nese with a super kick and Murphy with a clothesline. Murphy with a Dominator for a near fall. Murphy with Murphy Law for a near fall. Murphy with knees to the head and Nese lands on his feet and Nese with a reverse rana. Nese with the running knee and he hits a second one for the three count.

Winner: Tony Nese (retains Championship)

We go to credits.

Credit: PWInsider.com