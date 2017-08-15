WWE 205 Live Results – August 15, 2017

We start off this week’s show with a look at last night’s Cruiserweight Title Match when Akira Tozawa became the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

We are in Providence, Rhode Island and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Corey Graves.

Drew Gulak has a mic and he says when Tony Nese called him for some advise. Nese says he beat Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik and they want a tag match, he asked for advice and Drew suggested they be a tag team. Drew says he is not a fan of show offs and Tony . . . is a show off, but he shows off for the right reason. Tony is a physical specimen and the premier athlete of 205 Live.

Match Number One: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik versus Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

Cedric and Nese start things off and they lock up, but Tony wants to pose. They lock up and Alexander with a wrist lock. Alexander with a single leg take down and arm drag. Nese with an arm drag and Alexander with a leg sweep and near fall. Nese with a leg sweep and near fall. Alexander with a head scissors and he teases a drop kick but he sees Nese move. Gulak tags in and Cedric with a drop kick for a near fall.

Metalik tags in and he kicks gulak and chops him. Metalik with a hand spring move and then he hits a slingshot arm drag. Metalik uses the ropes for a wheelbarrow arm drag. Metalik with an arm drag into an arm bar. Alexander tags in and they hit a double hip toss. Alexander with a drop kick for a near fall. Metalik tags back in and he slaps Gulak. Metalik with a forearm but Gulak with a shoulder tackle that flips Metalik and Drew gets a near fall.

Nese tags in and he punches Metalik and follows with an Irish whip but Nese runs into a boot and Metalik with Slingblade. Metalik goes to the turnbuckles for a missile drop kick. Metalik goes up top and Nese goes to the floor. Metalik walks the top rope and hits a moonsault. Alexander takes care of Gulak. Metalik sends Nese back into the ring and Metalik with a thrust kick to Gulak. Nese catches Metalik and hits a gutbuster for a near fall. Nese with kicks to Metalik.

Metalik punches Nese and Nese with a knee. Metalik drops Nese on the top rope and Metalik hits a springboard rana. Alexander and Gulak tag in and Alexander with clotheslines and Gulak blocks a kick but Alexander with a dragon whip. Alexander with a cross body into the corner and then he kicks Gulak in the back. Alexander stops Nese on the floor. Gulak moves when Alexander comes off the ropes. Alexander blocks a kick and hits a back elbow. Alexander with a handspring round kick but Nese breaks up the cover.

Nese with a matrix and thrust kick to Metalik and he sends Metalik to the floor. Alexander with a kick to Nese. Gulak with a rollup for a near fall. Alexander with the Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winners: Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik

Noam Dar and Ariya Daivari talk in the locker room and Lince Dorado is there.

Dar starts to say ding dong, the King is dead, but Neville shows up.

Dorado and Dar leave. Daivari stays around for a moment and then he leaves.

Neville has a chair and he throws it against the wall.

Titus O’Neil is on the phone and he is in a good mood as we go to commercial.

Match Number Two: Brian Kendrick versus Mustafa Ali

Ali with a rollup for a near fall. Kendrick with a knee to Ali followed by an Irish whip but Ali floats over and hits a drop kick. Ali gets a near fall. Kendrick with an elbow but Ali floats over on a charge into the corner. Ali with a double jump cross body for a near fall. Ali sends Kendrick into the turnbuckles and connects with an uppercut. Kendrick with a kick that sends Ali into the turnbuckles. Kendrick misses a charge into the corner and Ali with an enzuigiri.

Ali goes to the apron and hits the slingshot rolling neck breaker for a near fall. Ali puts Kendrick on the turnbuckles and Ali climbs as well. Kendrick pushes Ali off but Ali lands on his feet. Kendrick with a sunset flip but Ali rolls through and hits a drop kick. Ali goes up top for the inward 450 splash but Kendrick kicks Ali’s leg and Ali lands on the turnbuckle. Kendrick with the Captain’s Hook and Ali tries to get to the ropes.

Kendrick with a boot to the head and Ali goes to the floor. Kendrick sends Ali into the LED board against the apron. Kendrick breaks up the count. Kendrick slams Ali’s head into the ring steps and he puts his foot in the hole in the top step. Kendrick goes to the ring to break the count and he sets to attack Ali but Jack Gallagher hits him from behind and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Brian Kendrick (by disqualification)

After the match, Gallagher with punches and kicks to Kendrick until Kendrick gets out of the ring and goes to the floor.

We go to the interview area with Rich Swann. He is asked about his rubber match against TJ Perkins. Swann asks if we saw how TJ rubbed it in his face last week. He is going to return the favor and he will show that TJ is not the only one who can do a victory dance.

Ariya Daivari says that he is Swann’s new opponent because TJ is out. Daviari says they put friendships aside in Iran and he suggests that Swawn do that. He also suggests that Swann worry more about what will happen to him.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Rich Swann versus Ariya Daivari

They lock up and Daivari misses a punch in the corner and Swann does some dancing. They lock up and Daivari with a side head lock take down but Swann with a head scissors. Swann with a side head lock take down. Swann holds on to the side head lock. Swann lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Swann with another side head lock take down. Swann with a drop kick and he gets a near fall. Daivari gets to the floor. Swann with a punch and enzuigiri that sends Daivari to the floor.

Swann goes for a moonsault off the apron but Daivari moves. Daivari hip tosses Swann head first into the apron. Daivari sends Swann back into the ring and he kicks Swann and applies a full nelson. Swann gets back to his feet and he powers out of the hold. Swann with a head scissors followed by a back heel kick and flip leg drop to the back of the head for a near fall. Swann mises a back heel kick and Daivari with a waist lock. Swann with an elbow but Daivari pulls Swann by the hair and hits a reverse DDT. Swann moves when Daivari goes for the frog splash.

Swann with a back round kick and he goes up top for the Phoenix Splash. TJ Perkins’ music plays and Daivari pulls Swann off the turnbuckles and hits the hammerlock DDT and gets the three count.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Brian Kendrick is walking in the back and he says that he cannot keep his guard down or that crazy clown Jack Gallagher will attack him. He says that Jack is a coward so he won’t do anything he wants. Maybe he has to challenge Jack to a duel next week.

We go to commercial with Titus and a random backstage employee dancing.

We are back and Titus O’Neil makes his way to the ring. He wants to know what is going on. Tonight, Titus Worldwide has the honor of introducing the man who needs no introduction, but he is getting one. Titus wants everyone to get up from their seats to welcome the new Cruiserweight Champion, Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa makes his way to the ring and he shows off the title belt.

Titus says last night, Tozawa made history by dethroning the ‘King of the Cruiserweights’ and made his title reign go ‘bye bye’ (as they say it in Japanese). Titus says it is time to hear from the champion.

Tozawa thanks everyone. He says this is a very important moment for him. This was his big dream for many years. Titus pops the champagne and it gets all over Titus. Tozawa tells Titus to take it easy.

Titus says they like to have fun, just like all of you. They believe in people and Titus says he wants to tell Akira something he hasn’t told him in the last 24 hours. He thanks Tozawa. Titus says Akira is a young man with a dream to be a WWE Superstar and many thought it was a silly dream. Some people said the same about Titus Worldwide. Now, both of their dreams are a reality so he thanks Akira.

The celebration is broken up by the former champion, Neville.

Neville says he brought honor, dignity, and respect to that championship. It was he who made that title prestigious. In one day, you have made a mockery of everything that he achieved. In less than a week, at SummerSlam, all of that will be rectified. We see a counter showing the start of SummerSlam. Neville says this is his gift to Tozawa. This is the count down to your demise. You have 114 hours left with his championship so he suggests that you savor every single solitary second because when that count down ends, so do you.

Titus says that it looks like Neville hasn’t slept and he says that Neville’s plan is not going to work. You will not get Tozawa to fight him. If you want to fight, you have to wait until SummerSlam.

Neville charges to the ring and Tozawa with a baseball slide. Tozawa sends Neville into the ringside barrier twice. Tozawa with forearms and then he sends Neville over the top rope to the floor. Tozawa with a suicide dive and we go to credits.

